528 Thomas L Berkley Way #202

VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE ** We have multiple units available. Images shown are model unit photos. Available units may vary slightly in appearance. ** 528-TLB sets a new standard of luxury living with 24 residential homes (1 bedroom + den and 2 bedroom condominiums) that will exceed your expectations. It is a meticulously designed 5-level luxury building perfectly suited to complement the hip and vibrant Uptown neighborhood! The building is located just 1 block from 19th Street BART. It is also only minutes from the major East Bay arteries including: 580, 880, 24, and the Bay Bridge. The property is less than 10 minutes (walking) from Lake Merritt that includes a boating center, rowing club, Nature Science Center, playground, and a 3.5-mile jogging/bicycling path. There is an array of restaurant options, vibrant bars and lounges, art galleries, boutiques, popular landmark venues such as the Fox Theatre and the Paramount, hip coffee shops, and fitness studios, including a rock climbing gym conveniently located next door. To top this off, enjoy spectacular panoramic views from the roof top deck with relaxing furniture and greenery. The building features: Landscaped roof top deck with relaxing furniture and panoramic views Garage with automated parking spaces (also known as "puzzle parking") Level 1 electric vehicle charging High-tech intercom system with camera views of the front building door from each unit Secure bike storage room (coming soon) Views of Oakland Hills from some units and the roof deck High speed internet by MonkeyBrains for only $35/month (no contract or hidden fees) Walk Score: 98 The units feature: Carefully thought out, gracious floor plans and abundant closet space (including a walk-in closet in the bedroom) Additional den space in every unit, perfect for a home office or guest room Craftsman legacy oak hardwood flooring Beautifully appointed Barbosa flat panel wood-grain and white gloss custom cabinets and vanities Quartz counters throughout GE profile stainless steel appliances Individual tank-less water heaters Energy- and water-efficient full-size front-load washer and dryer in each unit 9 ft.+ ceilings Bonelli floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding door Recessed lighting Chic, subtle sconces for nice accent lighting in the living room and bedroom Forced air/heating system with air conditioning Skylights in the top floor units CalBRE License #990193 MMG209