Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:39 PM

528 Thomas L Berkley Way #202

528 Thomas L. Berkley Way · (310) 560-0318
Location

528 Thomas L. Berkley Way, Oakland, CA 94612
Downtown Oakland

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
playground
bike storage
garage
internet access
media room
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE ** We have multiple units available. Images shown are model unit photos. Available units may vary slightly in appearance. ** 528-TLB sets a new standard of luxury living with 24 residential homes (1 bedroom + den and 2 bedroom condominiums) that will exceed your expectations. It is a meticulously designed 5-level luxury building perfectly suited to complement the hip and vibrant Uptown neighborhood! The building is located just 1 block from 19th Street BART. It is also only minutes from the major East Bay arteries including: 580, 880, 24, and the Bay Bridge. The property is less than 10 minutes (walking) from Lake Merritt that includes a boating center, rowing club, Nature Science Center, playground, and a 3.5-mile jogging/bicycling path. There is an array of restaurant options, vibrant bars and lounges, art galleries, boutiques, popular landmark venues such as the Fox Theatre and the Paramount, hip coffee shops, and fitness studios, including a rock climbing gym conveniently located next door. To top this off, enjoy spectacular panoramic views from the roof top deck with relaxing furniture and greenery. The building features: Landscaped roof top deck with relaxing furniture and panoramic views Garage with automated parking spaces (also known as "puzzle parking") Level 1 electric vehicle charging High-tech intercom system with camera views of the front building door from each unit Secure bike storage room (coming soon) Views of Oakland Hills from some units and the roof deck High speed internet by MonkeyBrains for only $35/month (no contract or hidden fees) Walk Score: 98 The units feature: Carefully thought out, gracious floor plans and abundant closet space (including a walk-in closet in the bedroom) Additional den space in every unit, perfect for a home office or guest room Craftsman legacy oak hardwood flooring Beautifully appointed Barbosa flat panel wood-grain and white gloss custom cabinets and vanities Quartz counters throughout GE profile stainless steel appliances Individual tank-less water heaters Energy- and water-efficient full-size front-load washer and dryer in each unit 9 ft.+ ceilings Bonelli floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding door Recessed lighting Chic, subtle sconces for nice accent lighting in the living room and bedroom Forced air/heating system with air conditioning Skylights in the top floor units CalBRE License #990193 MMG209

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 Thomas L Berkley Way #202 have any available units?
528 Thomas L Berkley Way #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, CA.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 528 Thomas L Berkley Way #202 have?
Some of 528 Thomas L Berkley Way #202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 Thomas L Berkley Way #202 currently offering any rent specials?
528 Thomas L Berkley Way #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 Thomas L Berkley Way #202 pet-friendly?
No, 528 Thomas L Berkley Way #202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 528 Thomas L Berkley Way #202 offer parking?
Yes, 528 Thomas L Berkley Way #202 offers parking.
Does 528 Thomas L Berkley Way #202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 528 Thomas L Berkley Way #202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 Thomas L Berkley Way #202 have a pool?
No, 528 Thomas L Berkley Way #202 does not have a pool.
Does 528 Thomas L Berkley Way #202 have accessible units?
No, 528 Thomas L Berkley Way #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 528 Thomas L Berkley Way #202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 528 Thomas L Berkley Way #202 has units with dishwashers.
