Amenities

recently renovated gym pool tennis court sauna media room

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool media room sauna tennis court

1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo - Lovely updated kitchen and bathroom. Unit in private area away from the walkway. Complex has a gym, pool, tennis courts, Jacuzzi, sauna and private access to Marina. Walk to BART, Jack London Square, restaurants, farmers market, movie theater, Amtrak, Ferry and other public transport.



Please see the link for a video tour of the unit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UJrcKNoS9R8



(RLNE3429206)