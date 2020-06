Amenities

For all our safety, we encourage virtual viewings through Zoom. Text 925-609-4275 to schedule virtual viewing. Online video link: https://propmgmt.egnyte.com/dl/v6GBRjInVq yuh



MOVE IN SPECIAL: $1,000 off June rent!



This spacious apartment is located in Oakland's trendy and popular Arts Uptown District.



****In-unit WASHER & DRYER



****Brand new floors!



****Renovated Kitchen



****Huge Walk-in closet



****Wood flooring



****One covered carport parking space MAY BE available for $75 per month



****Elevator



****Gated



****Located on the 3rd floor of the building



****Trash included in rent. Resident pays water and electricity. No gas in the unit.



Square foot is approximate. Photos may be of similar units. Visit www.rentineastbay.com for qualification guidelines. One pet allowed at $50/month. Maximum weight of 25 lb. Must be approved by us.

****Additional common laundry facility



****Walking distance to BART and downtown employment centers.



****EZ walking distance to transportation