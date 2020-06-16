All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like 429 38th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
429 38th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

429 38th Street

429 38th St · (415) 572-2788
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
Mosswood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

429 38th St, Oakland, CA 94609
Mosswood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 429 38th Street · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
bike storage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
New 3bd/2ba, Two Car Garage Parking/ Bonus Rent! AMSI Jimmy Bastos - Be the first to live in this light filled, spacious three bedroom, two bath flat within walking distance to BART. Engineered hardwood floors are spread throughout. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and new washer/dryer. The spacious living area welcomes you to enjoy this brand new apartment. There is a shared outdoor communal area for your BBQ grill to entertain family and friends. Bike rack available.

Two (2) Car Garage parking included! Bonus Rent! Details when inquired.

Pet friendly!

Nice, North Oakland, Mosswood neighborhood, convenient to both Piedmont Ave and Temescal shopping/dining districts. The building is walking distance to BART (approx. 5 blocks), along with freeway and public transportation nearby which makes it very attractive for commuters to the city of San Francisco.

For private viewings contact:
AMSI
Jimmy Bastos
DRE #01873651
415-572-2788

(RLNE5253152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 38th Street have any available units?
429 38th Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 429 38th Street have?
Some of 429 38th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
429 38th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 38th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 429 38th Street is pet friendly.
Does 429 38th Street offer parking?
Yes, 429 38th Street does offer parking.
Does 429 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 429 38th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 38th Street have a pool?
No, 429 38th Street does not have a pool.
Does 429 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 429 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 429 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 429 38th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 429 38th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 429 38th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 429 38th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4801 Shattuck
4801 Shattuck Ave
Oakland, CA 94609
17th & Broadway
447 17th St
Oakland, CA 94612
Amelia
411 29th Street
Oakland, CA 94609
Mason at Hive
459 23rd Street
Oakland, CA 94612
B3 Bakery Apartments
4600 Adeline St
Oakland, CA 94608
Alexan Webster
2330 Webster Street
Oakland, CA 94612
47Hundred
4700 Telegraph Avenue
Oakland, CA 94609
3030 Chapman
3014 Chapman Street
Oakland, CA 94601

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly Places
Oakland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellow
Piedmont AvenueClaremont ElmwoodProduce And Waterfront
MerrittAdams Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt University
Laney CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity