429 38th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill bike storage garage

New 3bd/2ba, Two Car Garage Parking/ Bonus Rent! AMSI Jimmy Bastos - Be the first to live in this light filled, spacious three bedroom, two bath flat within walking distance to BART. Engineered hardwood floors are spread throughout. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and new washer/dryer. The spacious living area welcomes you to enjoy this brand new apartment. There is a shared outdoor communal area for your BBQ grill to entertain family and friends. Bike rack available.



Two (2) Car Garage parking included! Bonus Rent! Details when inquired.



Pet friendly!



Nice, North Oakland, Mosswood neighborhood, convenient to both Piedmont Ave and Temescal shopping/dining districts. The building is walking distance to BART (approx. 5 blocks), along with freeway and public transportation nearby which makes it very attractive for commuters to the city of San Francisco.



For private viewings contact:

AMSI

Jimmy Bastos

DRE #01873651

415-572-2788



(RLNE5253152)