375 Jayne Avenue - 1, #307

Amenities
AVAILABLE Soon! Charming Area, Tree-lined Streets, Close to Lake Merrit and General shopping and Restaurants, Easy access to 580 and 80 freeway. This 1 bedroom, 1 bath Condo has updated appliances, Balcony, Laundry Machines conveniently located on each floor of the building. Elevator and Stairway access, dedicated single car parking space.
Additional storage for this unit located inside the gated garage area.
Lease origination= No Fee to Tenant
Minimum 12-month agreement
Security Deposit $2400.00
Monthly Rent $2200
NO PETS
$18 fee to obtain Credit Report