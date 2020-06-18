All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like 375 Jayne Avenue - 1, #307.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
375 Jayne Avenue - 1, #307
Last updated March 6 2020 at 6:39 AM

375 Jayne Avenue - 1, #307

375 Jayne Ave · (510) 520-6254
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
Adams Point
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

375 Jayne Ave, Oakland, CA 94610
Adams Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AVAILABLE Soon! Charming Area, Tree-lined Streets, Close to Lake Merrit and General shopping and Restaurants, Easy access to 580 and 80 freeway. This 1 bedroom, 1 bath Condo has updated appliances, Balcony, Laundry Machines conveniently located on each floor of the building. Elevator and Stairway access, dedicated single car parking space.
Additional storage for this unit located inside the gated garage area.

Lease origination= No Fee to Tenant
Minimum 12-month agreement
Security Deposit $2400.00
Monthly Rent $2200
NO PETS

$18 fee to obtain Credit Report

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 375 Jayne Avenue - 1, #307 have any available units?
375 Jayne Avenue - 1, #307 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, CA.
What amenities does 375 Jayne Avenue - 1, #307 have?
Some of 375 Jayne Avenue - 1, #307's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 375 Jayne Avenue - 1, #307 currently offering any rent specials?
375 Jayne Avenue - 1, #307 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 375 Jayne Avenue - 1, #307 pet-friendly?
No, 375 Jayne Avenue - 1, #307 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 375 Jayne Avenue - 1, #307 offer parking?
Yes, 375 Jayne Avenue - 1, #307 does offer parking.
Does 375 Jayne Avenue - 1, #307 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 375 Jayne Avenue - 1, #307 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 375 Jayne Avenue - 1, #307 have a pool?
No, 375 Jayne Avenue - 1, #307 does not have a pool.
Does 375 Jayne Avenue - 1, #307 have accessible units?
No, 375 Jayne Avenue - 1, #307 does not have accessible units.
Does 375 Jayne Avenue - 1, #307 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 375 Jayne Avenue - 1, #307 has units with dishwashers.
Does 375 Jayne Avenue - 1, #307 have units with air conditioning?
No, 375 Jayne Avenue - 1, #307 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 375 Jayne Avenue - 1, #307?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Allegro At Jack London Square
240 3rd St
Oakland, CA 94607
Orion
255 9th Avenue
Oakland, CA 94606
The Uptown
500 William St
Oakland, CA 94612
17th & Broadway
447 17th St
Oakland, CA 94612
Baxter on Broadway
4901 Broadway
Oakland, CA 94611
Modera Jack London Square
378 Embarcadero West
Oakland, CA 94607
472 Jean Street
472 Jean Street
Oakland, CA 94610
3030 Chapman
3014 Chapman Street
Oakland, CA 94601

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly Places
Oakland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellow
Piedmont AvenueClaremont ElmwoodProduce And Waterfront
MerrittAdams Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt University
Laney CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity