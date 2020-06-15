2227 62nd Avenue Unit D

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities business center parking 24hr maintenance internet access

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us at 408 809 5438 now to book your showing!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Recently remodeled in 2018, this furnished 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms duplex home property rental is in the Seminary neighborhood in Oakland.



This duplex comes with 9 SOLAR PANELS (it helps save around $300/month for the PG&E) and is near a business center.



Polished hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, and a bathtub feature its cozy interior. Cook a delicious meal in its smooth countertops and aided by ready-to-use appliances including a refrigerator and an oven/range. Electric heating in every room will ensure your comfort at all times. There are hookups for washer and dryer available. The exterior has a back patio, concrete walkway, and stairs.



Tenants pay PG&E, water, trash, internet, and cable. Pest control will be the landlords responsibility.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

Uncovered 2-car parking is available in front and back of the unit.



Pets are not allowed on the property.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



The propertys Walkscore is 79/100. Most errands can be done easily on foot because this property is situated in a Very Walkable area.



