Oakland, CA
2227 62nd Avenue Unit D
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2227 62nd Avenue Unit D

2227 62nd Avenue · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2227 62nd Avenue, Oakland, CA 94605
Seminary

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us at 408 809 5438 now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Recently remodeled in 2018, this furnished 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms duplex home property rental is in the Seminary neighborhood in Oakland.

This duplex comes with 9 SOLAR PANELS (it helps save around $300/month for the PG&E) and is near a business center.

Polished hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, and a bathtub feature its cozy interior. Cook a delicious meal in its smooth countertops and aided by ready-to-use appliances including a refrigerator and an oven/range. Electric heating in every room will ensure your comfort at all times. There are hookups for washer and dryer available. The exterior has a back patio, concrete walkway, and stairs.

Tenants pay PG&E, water, trash, internet, and cable. Pest control will be the landlords responsibility.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
Uncovered 2-car parking is available in front and back of the unit.

Pets are not allowed on the property.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

The propertys Walkscore is 79/100. Most errands can be done easily on foot because this property is situated in a Very Walkable area.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5634204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2227 62nd Avenue Unit D have any available units?
2227 62nd Avenue Unit D has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2227 62nd Avenue Unit D have?
Some of 2227 62nd Avenue Unit D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2227 62nd Avenue Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
2227 62nd Avenue Unit D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2227 62nd Avenue Unit D pet-friendly?
No, 2227 62nd Avenue Unit D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 2227 62nd Avenue Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 2227 62nd Avenue Unit D does offer parking.
Does 2227 62nd Avenue Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2227 62nd Avenue Unit D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2227 62nd Avenue Unit D have a pool?
No, 2227 62nd Avenue Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 2227 62nd Avenue Unit D have accessible units?
No, 2227 62nd Avenue Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 2227 62nd Avenue Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 2227 62nd Avenue Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2227 62nd Avenue Unit D have units with air conditioning?
No, 2227 62nd Avenue Unit D does not have units with air conditioning.
