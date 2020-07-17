All apartments in Oakland
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2220 23rd Ave Unit B

2220 23rd Ave · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2220 23rd Ave, Oakland, CA 94601
Meadow Brook

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 31, 2020.

Move in ready! Hurry! Book your showings now and submit your application. Call us at 408-780-2691 if you need any assistance.

Enjoy comfort living in this 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom duplex home property rental on a vibrant neighborhood in Alameda.
Located in Walker’s and Biker’s Paradise rated area, with easy commuter access to many establishments to and from Downtown Oakland. This duplex can be rented either furnished or unfurnished.

The spacious, open-plan interior’s nice kitchen has fine cabinets, smooth countertops, refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, and microwave. Built-in closets in the bedrooms. A vanity sink and shower/tub combo furnished its bathroom. An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided along with central heating. A relaxing deck outside is perfect for some much-needed R&R.

This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. No smoking in the property, though.

There are parking spots on-street parking. As per owner, there’s no time limit in parking on the street, no need for a pass. (There's a lot of stuff in the garage, the tenant can't use it. One tenant from the top unit is using the other garage).

Tenant pays for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WeEZic6RbcG

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 93. Bike Score: 92

Nearby parks: Lazear Recreation Center, Kennedy Tract Pa

(RLNE5889650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 23rd Ave Unit B have any available units?
2220 23rd Ave Unit B has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2220 23rd Ave Unit B have?
Some of 2220 23rd Ave Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 23rd Ave Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
2220 23rd Ave Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 23rd Ave Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2220 23rd Ave Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 2220 23rd Ave Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 2220 23rd Ave Unit B offers parking.
Does 2220 23rd Ave Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2220 23rd Ave Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 23rd Ave Unit B have a pool?
No, 2220 23rd Ave Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 2220 23rd Ave Unit B have accessible units?
No, 2220 23rd Ave Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 23rd Ave Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 23rd Ave Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
