2220 23rd Ave Unit B

Enjoy comfort living in this 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom duplex home property rental on a vibrant neighborhood in Alameda.

Located in Walker’s and Biker’s Paradise rated area, with easy commuter access to many establishments to and from Downtown Oakland. This duplex can be rented either furnished or unfurnished.



The spacious, open-plan interior’s nice kitchen has fine cabinets, smooth countertops, refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, and microwave. Built-in closets in the bedrooms. A vanity sink and shower/tub combo furnished its bathroom. An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided along with central heating. A relaxing deck outside is perfect for some much-needed R&R.



This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. No smoking in the property, though.



There are parking spots on-street parking. As per owner, there’s no time limit in parking on the street, no need for a pass. (There's a lot of stuff in the garage, the tenant can't use it. One tenant from the top unit is using the other garage).



Tenant pays for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WeEZic6RbcG



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 93. Bike Score: 92



Nearby parks: Lazear Recreation Center, Kennedy Tract Pa



(RLNE5889650)