2019 East 20th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

2019 East 20th Street · (855) 351-0683
Location

2019 East 20th Street, Oakland, CA 94606
Rancho San Antonio

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Beautifully remodeled LARGE 1,000sq ft 2 bedroom unit with a spectacular view of Oakland. Modern amenities gated entrances, include brand new stainless steal appliances, new flooring, furnished outdoor communal area, and on site laundry. Located on a tree lined street in the San Antonio, the apartment is close to Bart, 880 and 580, Lake Merritt, Downtown Oakland and Berkeley. This opportunity will not last long, call today for a showing appointment.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2019-e-20th-st-oakland-ca-94606-usa-unit-b/ffc955de-d745-4f2b-974d-0bba6bb5b217

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5846516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2019 East 20th Street have any available units?
2019 East 20th Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2019 East 20th Street have?
Some of 2019 East 20th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2019 East 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2019 East 20th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2019 East 20th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2019 East 20th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 2019 East 20th Street offer parking?
No, 2019 East 20th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2019 East 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2019 East 20th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2019 East 20th Street have a pool?
No, 2019 East 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2019 East 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 2019 East 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2019 East 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2019 East 20th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2019 East 20th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2019 East 20th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
