in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Available 08/25/20 Lovely and Modern Two Bedroom/One and a Half Bath Single family House in Oakland



181 City Limits Cir is close to Novel Brewing Company, Chile Jalapeño Taquería, Rotten City Pizza, Home Grown, Elmy’s Egyptian food, Paradise Park Café, Aspire Berkley Maynard Academy, Yuzu Ramen & Broffee, with easy access to 80 and 580.



Unit Features:

- 2 bed/1.5 bath home

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal

- Air conditioner

- Gas heating system

- Washer and dryer

- Patio

- Balcony

- Garage.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- All utilities under the resident´s name

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



No Cats Allowed



