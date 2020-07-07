All apartments in Oakland
181 City Limits Cir

Location

181 City Limits Cir, Oakland, CA 94608
Golden Gate

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $3299 · Avail. Aug 25

$3,299

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1080 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 08/25/20 Lovely and Modern Two Bedroom/One and a Half Bath Single family House in Oakland

181 City Limits Cir is close to Novel Brewing Company, Chile Jalapeño Taquería, Rotten City Pizza, Home Grown, Elmy’s Egyptian food, Paradise Park Café, Aspire Berkley Maynard Academy, Yuzu Ramen & Broffee, with easy access to 80 and 580.

Unit Features:
- 2 bed/1.5 bath home
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal
- Air conditioner
- Gas heating system
- Washer and dryer
- Patio
- Balcony
- Garage.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- All utilities under the resident´s name
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5887943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 181 City Limits Cir have any available units?
181 City Limits Cir has a unit available for $3,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 181 City Limits Cir have?
Some of 181 City Limits Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 181 City Limits Cir currently offering any rent specials?
181 City Limits Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 City Limits Cir pet-friendly?
No, 181 City Limits Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 181 City Limits Cir offer parking?
Yes, 181 City Limits Cir offers parking.
Does 181 City Limits Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 181 City Limits Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 City Limits Cir have a pool?
No, 181 City Limits Cir does not have a pool.
Does 181 City Limits Cir have accessible units?
No, 181 City Limits Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 181 City Limits Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 181 City Limits Cir has units with dishwashers.
