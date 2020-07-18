All apartments in Oakland
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1468 78th Ave.

1468 78th Avenue · (510) 740-8239
Location

1468 78th Avenue, Oakland, CA 94621
Arroyo Viejo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1468 78th Ave. · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
accessible
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
Special Home with New Kitchen Avail. Now! - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Syl8d6TMUak

1468 78th Ave.
Oakland, CA 94601
2bd/1ba

Front house in a duplex, newly renovated in the Arroyo Viejo neighborhood in Oakland with a large garage.

Many updates throughout both units including beautiful new flooring, paint, new light fixtures, bathtub, new toilet and vanity, plus new full kitchen!

The main house has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and gets plenty of natural sunlight. Good sized living area and includes a wood burning fireplace.

Great WalkScore! 76 out of 100. Meaning most, if not all, errands can be accomplished by foot. If not, there are many nearby transportation options. Lots of entertainment nearby such as the Oakland Zoo and many museums to explore. Also, many delicious restaurants to choose from.

Kris: 510-740-8239 (text or email preferred)
kris@vpmpropertymanagement.com

Details:

Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Term: 12 months
Monthly Rent: $2200
Security Deposit: 1 month's rent OAC
Pets:
Parking: 1 car garage.

Items needed when submitting an application:

* Last year's W2, or tax return if you are self-employed
* Two current pay stubs
* Most recent two month's bank statements
* A copy of Driver's License or ID

*Rental terms subject to change or amendments

*Rental requirements include (but are not limited to): Monthly income must be at least 3x the rent, 700 FICO score or better, no evictions

*Vision Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws and does not discriminate in the rental of property on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, disability, familial status, or national origin.

*No more than two (2) occupants are allowed to reside in a studio. No more than three (3) occupants are allowed to reside in a one-bedroom unit. No more than five (5) occupants are allowed to reside in a two-bedroom unit.

(RLNE4033024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1468 78th Ave. have any available units?
1468 78th Ave. has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1468 78th Ave. have?
Some of 1468 78th Ave.'s amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1468 78th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1468 78th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1468 78th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1468 78th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1468 78th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1468 78th Ave. offers parking.
Does 1468 78th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1468 78th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1468 78th Ave. have a pool?
No, 1468 78th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1468 78th Ave. have accessible units?
Yes, 1468 78th Ave. has accessible units.
Does 1468 78th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1468 78th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
