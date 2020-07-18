Amenities

Special Home with New Kitchen Avail. Now! - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Syl8d6TMUak



1468 78th Ave.

Oakland, CA 94601

2bd/1ba



Front house in a duplex, newly renovated in the Arroyo Viejo neighborhood in Oakland with a large garage.



Many updates throughout both units including beautiful new flooring, paint, new light fixtures, bathtub, new toilet and vanity, plus new full kitchen!



The main house has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and gets plenty of natural sunlight. Good sized living area and includes a wood burning fireplace.



Great WalkScore! 76 out of 100. Meaning most, if not all, errands can be accomplished by foot. If not, there are many nearby transportation options. Lots of entertainment nearby such as the Oakland Zoo and many museums to explore. Also, many delicious restaurants to choose from.



Kris: 510-740-8239 (text or email preferred)

kris@vpmpropertymanagement.com



Details:



Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Term: 12 months

Monthly Rent: $2200

Security Deposit: 1 month's rent OAC

Pets:

Parking: 1 car garage.



Items needed when submitting an application:



* Last year's W2, or tax return if you are self-employed

* Two current pay stubs

* Most recent two month's bank statements

* A copy of Driver's License or ID



*Rental terms subject to change or amendments



*Rental requirements include (but are not limited to): Monthly income must be at least 3x the rent, 700 FICO score or better, no evictions



*Vision Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws and does not discriminate in the rental of property on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, disability, familial status, or national origin.



*No more than two (2) occupants are allowed to reside in a studio. No more than three (3) occupants are allowed to reside in a one-bedroom unit. No more than five (5) occupants are allowed to reside in a two-bedroom unit.



(RLNE4033024)