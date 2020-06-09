All apartments in Oakland
1428 Madison Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1428 Madison Street

1428 Madison Street · (770) 990-4211
Location

1428 Madison Street, Oakland, CA 94612
Downtown Oakland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $3400 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 964 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 floor - 2 bed, 1 bath condo. 1 Block from Lake - Property Id: 175392

Hi,

My condo is one block away from Lake Merritt. It is an incredibly well architected space with 2 floors, which allows you to have complete privacy between both rooms. The upstairs room has a balcony with a view of the lake. The downstairs bathroom is located close to the stairs that led upstairs, so it is very convenient for both rooms.

I have lived here myself before purchasing another home in Jack London, so I can guarantee you will enjoy it here. Please let me know if you have any questions.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/175392
Property Id 175392

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5745389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1428 Madison Street have any available units?
1428 Madison Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1428 Madison Street have?
Some of 1428 Madison Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1428 Madison Street currently offering any rent specials?
1428 Madison Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 Madison Street pet-friendly?
No, 1428 Madison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 1428 Madison Street offer parking?
No, 1428 Madison Street does not offer parking.
Does 1428 Madison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1428 Madison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 Madison Street have a pool?
No, 1428 Madison Street does not have a pool.
Does 1428 Madison Street have accessible units?
No, 1428 Madison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 Madison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1428 Madison Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1428 Madison Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1428 Madison Street does not have units with air conditioning.
