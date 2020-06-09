1428 Madison Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher microwave range

2 floor - 2 bed, 1 bath condo. 1 Block from Lake - Property Id: 175392



My condo is one block away from Lake Merritt. It is an incredibly well architected space with 2 floors, which allows you to have complete privacy between both rooms. The upstairs room has a balcony with a view of the lake. The downstairs bathroom is located close to the stairs that led upstairs, so it is very convenient for both rooms.



I have lived here myself before purchasing another home in Jack London, so I can guarantee you will enjoy it here. Please let me know if you have any questions.

No Dogs Allowed



