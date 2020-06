Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Renovations abound in this cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit. It's the end unit in a 4-plex and has beautifully remodeled kitchen and bathroom as well as brand new stainless steel appliances. It also has in unit washer and dryer and access to the common area outside. There's also one off-street parking space.

Well located close to commuter routes as well as down the street from a branch of the Oakland Public Library and the Acorn Woodland Elementary School. 5 minute drive from the Coliseum Bart Station and the Home of the Oakland A's.