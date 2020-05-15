99 Ocean Vista

Amenities

Welcome to the absolute epitome of luxury condo living in Sea Island. This rarely available true single level end unit capitalizes on the elements of space and light. The interior living space encompasses over 2,600 square feet, three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and an oversize two-car garage. Upon entry, the light filled living room welcomes you with vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan. Retire to the living quarters and find the master suite featuring amble closet space and a private bathroom. Two additional bedrooms, in- unit washer/ dryer and an enclosed patio complete the floor plan. Ideally located in the community of Sea Island and the heart of Newport Beach, amenities include a 24-hour guarded gate, tennis courts, pools and spas, and a newly remodeled clubhouse.