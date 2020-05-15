All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated March 17 2020 at 9:22 PM

99 Ocean Vista

99 Ocean Vista · No Longer Available
Location

99 Ocean Vista, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Island Lagoon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to the absolute epitome of luxury condo living in Sea Island. This rarely available true single level end unit capitalizes on the elements of space and light. The interior living space encompasses over 2,600 square feet, three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and an oversize two-car garage. Upon entry, the light filled living room welcomes you with vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan. Retire to the living quarters and find the master suite featuring amble closet space and a private bathroom. Two additional bedrooms, in- unit washer/ dryer and an enclosed patio complete the floor plan. Ideally located in the community of Sea Island and the heart of Newport Beach, amenities include a 24-hour guarded gate, tennis courts, pools and spas, and a newly remodeled clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 Ocean Vista have any available units?
99 Ocean Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 99 Ocean Vista have?
Some of 99 Ocean Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99 Ocean Vista currently offering any rent specials?
99 Ocean Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 Ocean Vista pet-friendly?
No, 99 Ocean Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 99 Ocean Vista offer parking?
Yes, 99 Ocean Vista offers parking.
Does 99 Ocean Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 99 Ocean Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 Ocean Vista have a pool?
Yes, 99 Ocean Vista has a pool.
Does 99 Ocean Vista have accessible units?
No, 99 Ocean Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 99 Ocean Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 99 Ocean Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does 99 Ocean Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 99 Ocean Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
