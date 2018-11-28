All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated March 18 2020

921 Alder Place

921 Alder Place · No Longer Available
Location

921 Alder Place, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eastbluff

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Exceptional large 5 bed, 3 bath home (2,945 sf) on a large lot (13,952 sf) in the heart of Newport Beach with a 3 car garage. Quiet end of cul-de-sac location within the Eastbluff-Lusk tract. Open floor plan downstairs with lots of windows and doors out to the large beautiful garden. Just renovated new kitchen, bathrooms, freshly painted inside & out, refinished wood floors downstairs, new carpet upstairs, new landscaping & newer appliances to mention a few. Newer A/C system. Full bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Ocean view from upstairs bedroom. Pets ok. Walking distance to Corona Del Mar High school and a few minutes from Fashion Island, Balboa Island & the beaches in Newport beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 Alder Place have any available units?
921 Alder Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 921 Alder Place have?
Some of 921 Alder Place's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 Alder Place currently offering any rent specials?
921 Alder Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Alder Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 921 Alder Place is pet friendly.
Does 921 Alder Place offer parking?
Yes, 921 Alder Place does offer parking.
Does 921 Alder Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 Alder Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Alder Place have a pool?
No, 921 Alder Place does not have a pool.
Does 921 Alder Place have accessible units?
No, 921 Alder Place does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Alder Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 Alder Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 921 Alder Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 921 Alder Place has units with air conditioning.
