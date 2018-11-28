921 Alder Place

Amenities
Exceptional large 5 bed, 3 bath home (2,945 sf) on a large lot (13,952 sf) in the heart of Newport Beach with a 3 car garage. Quiet end of cul-de-sac location within the Eastbluff-Lusk tract. Open floor plan downstairs with lots of windows and doors out to the large beautiful garden. Just renovated new kitchen, bathrooms, freshly painted inside & out, refinished wood floors downstairs, new carpet upstairs, new landscaping & newer appliances to mention a few. Newer A/C system. Full bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Ocean view from upstairs bedroom. Pets ok. Walking distance to Corona Del Mar High school and a few minutes from Fashion Island, Balboa Island & the beaches in Newport beach.