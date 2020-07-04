All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:44 PM

916 East Oceanfront

916 E Oceanfront · No Longer Available
Location

916 E Oceanfront, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Balboa Peninsula Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
bbq/grill
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
*Fully Furnished* Available until May 31st, 2020

Located in the heart of Balboa village, in close proximity to shops and restaurants. This unit is directly on the boardwalk and infant of the grassy area. It is on the lower level of the building. The master bedroom 1 king size bed, and the second bedroom has 2 twin beds. There are also 2 bathrooms. This is a fully furnished unit that comes with a private patio and BBQ. WiFi and utilities are included in price. There is a laundry room with a washer and dryer and 1 parking spot in the carport - fits most cars.

*Subject to availability*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 East Oceanfront have any available units?
916 East Oceanfront doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 916 East Oceanfront have?
Some of 916 East Oceanfront's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 East Oceanfront currently offering any rent specials?
916 East Oceanfront is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 East Oceanfront pet-friendly?
No, 916 East Oceanfront is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 916 East Oceanfront offer parking?
Yes, 916 East Oceanfront offers parking.
Does 916 East Oceanfront have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 916 East Oceanfront offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 East Oceanfront have a pool?
No, 916 East Oceanfront does not have a pool.
Does 916 East Oceanfront have accessible units?
No, 916 East Oceanfront does not have accessible units.
Does 916 East Oceanfront have units with dishwashers?
No, 916 East Oceanfront does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 916 East Oceanfront have units with air conditioning?
No, 916 East Oceanfront does not have units with air conditioning.

