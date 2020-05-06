902 S Bay Front

Amenities

SPECTACULAR LOCATION ON BALBOA ISLAND’S SOUTH BAY WATER FRONT! The perfect backdrop, ideal beachfront setting captures a dramatic blend of pure ocean breezes and great waterfront views. This beautiful home features 2 bedrooms + Office on 2,175 sqft of spacious living. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances accent the spacious kitchen. Handsome wood flooring invite you into the expansive Living Room with cozy fireplace and Den area. Open up the large sliding doors to the lower bay front patio and take in the ocean air! Main floor bedroom features an en-suite bathroom, ceiling fan and a large walk-in closet. Make your way upstairs to the master bedroom featuring a large walk-in closet and a large private outdoor deck. The stunning master bathroom has a jetted tub, large walk-in tiled shower and dual sinks. Large Office has ample built-ins and its own private balcony with ocean/marina views, hmmm… it may make it hard to get work done! Take a stroll on the board walk to the beach area. Home also features small boat Mooring spot that can fit up to a 18ft boat! Don't miss this opportunity and come see it today!! For a private tour, call Cesi Pagano & Associates at 949-370-0819.