902 S Bay Front
Last updated January 25 2020 at 8:03 AM

902 S Bay Front

902 South Bay Front · No Longer Available
Location

902 South Bay Front, Newport Beach, CA 92662
Balboa Island

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
SPECTACULAR LOCATION ON BALBOA ISLAND’S SOUTH BAY WATER FRONT! The perfect backdrop, ideal beachfront setting captures a dramatic blend of pure ocean breezes and great waterfront views. This beautiful home features 2 bedrooms + Office on 2,175 sqft of spacious living. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances accent the spacious kitchen. Handsome wood flooring invite you into the expansive Living Room with cozy fireplace and Den area. Open up the large sliding doors to the lower bay front patio and take in the ocean air! Main floor bedroom features an en-suite bathroom, ceiling fan and a large walk-in closet. Make your way upstairs to the master bedroom featuring a large walk-in closet and a large private outdoor deck. The stunning master bathroom has a jetted tub, large walk-in tiled shower and dual sinks. Large Office has ample built-ins and its own private balcony with ocean/marina views, hmmm… it may make it hard to get work done! Take a stroll on the board walk to the beach area. Home also features small boat Mooring spot that can fit up to a 18ft boat! Don't miss this opportunity and come see it today!! For a private tour, call Cesi Pagano & Associates at 949-370-0819.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 S Bay Front have any available units?
902 S Bay Front doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 902 S Bay Front have?
Some of 902 S Bay Front's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 S Bay Front currently offering any rent specials?
902 S Bay Front is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 S Bay Front pet-friendly?
No, 902 S Bay Front is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 902 S Bay Front offer parking?
No, 902 S Bay Front does not offer parking.
Does 902 S Bay Front have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 S Bay Front does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 S Bay Front have a pool?
No, 902 S Bay Front does not have a pool.
Does 902 S Bay Front have accessible units?
No, 902 S Bay Front does not have accessible units.
Does 902 S Bay Front have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 902 S Bay Front has units with dishwashers.
Does 902 S Bay Front have units with air conditioning?
No, 902 S Bay Front does not have units with air conditioning.

