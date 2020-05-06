All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

9 Cavaillon

9 Cavaillon · (949) 500-6597
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9 Cavaillon, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Newport Ridge North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3474 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Highly desirable Newport Ridge North, Provence Plan 2 residence features 4 bedroom 3.5 baths and approximately
3474 sq. ft of comfortable living space. The ground floor, designed around a bright central courtyard, consists of a living room and fireplace,
dining room, family room with custom built-in and fireplace, Chef's Kitchen and added office with built-in desk and bookcase. The second floor features an oversized master suite with fireplace, retreat and balcony.
The master bath, has dual vanities, spa tub and walk-in closet. There are two additional bedrooms
with a full bath and a 4th bedroom with it's own private bath. Enjoy indoor/outdoor living with sparkling POOL & SPA
and built-in BBQ.
Newport Ridge North community offers 24-hour guard-gated security, a junior Olympic pool, spa, tennis court, basketball courts, parks and
a clubhouse. Two gated entrances for easy access and only minutes away from shopping at Fashion Island, restaurants
and award-winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Cavaillon have any available units?
9 Cavaillon has a unit available for $7,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 Cavaillon have?
Some of 9 Cavaillon's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Cavaillon currently offering any rent specials?
9 Cavaillon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Cavaillon pet-friendly?
No, 9 Cavaillon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 9 Cavaillon offer parking?
Yes, 9 Cavaillon does offer parking.
Does 9 Cavaillon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Cavaillon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Cavaillon have a pool?
Yes, 9 Cavaillon has a pool.
Does 9 Cavaillon have accessible units?
No, 9 Cavaillon does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Cavaillon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Cavaillon has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Cavaillon have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Cavaillon does not have units with air conditioning.
