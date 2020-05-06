9 Cavaillon

Amenities
Highly desirable Newport Ridge North, Provence Plan 2 residence features 4 bedroom 3.5 baths and approximately
3474 sq. ft of comfortable living space. The ground floor, designed around a bright central courtyard, consists of a living room and fireplace,
dining room, family room with custom built-in and fireplace, Chef's Kitchen and added office with built-in desk and bookcase. The second floor features an oversized master suite with fireplace, retreat and balcony.
The master bath, has dual vanities, spa tub and walk-in closet. There are two additional bedrooms
with a full bath and a 4th bedroom with it's own private bath. Enjoy indoor/outdoor living with sparkling POOL & SPA
and built-in BBQ.
Newport Ridge North community offers 24-hour guard-gated security, a junior Olympic pool, spa, tennis court, basketball courts, parks and
a clubhouse. Two gated entrances for easy access and only minutes away from shopping at Fashion Island, restaurants
and award-winning schools.