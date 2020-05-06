9 Cavaillon

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Highly desirable Newport Ridge North, Provence Plan 2 residence features 4 bedroom 3.5 baths and approximately

3474 sq. ft of comfortable living space. The ground floor, designed around a bright central courtyard, consists of a living room and fireplace,

dining room, family room with custom built-in and fireplace, Chef's Kitchen and added office with built-in desk and bookcase. The second floor features an oversized master suite with fireplace, retreat and balcony.

The master bath, has dual vanities, spa tub and walk-in closet. There are two additional bedrooms

with a full bath and a 4th bedroom with it's own private bath. Enjoy indoor/outdoor living with sparkling POOL & SPA

and built-in BBQ.

Newport Ridge North community offers 24-hour guard-gated security, a junior Olympic pool, spa, tennis court, basketball courts, parks and

a clubhouse. Two gated entrances for easy access and only minutes away from shopping at Fashion Island, restaurants

and award-winning schools.