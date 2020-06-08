9 Bay Cove Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace ice maker internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities garage internet access

This fully furnished home will make your clients will feel like they are staying in their own home but better. It is for 31 days or more only. Full access to all the amenities. Home includes weekly housekeeping, all utilities, and internet. 2 car garage. The cost is $8,500 per month. Please call listing agent for details or for viewing.



There is a disabled "stair lift" on the interior stairs from the main unit to the garage.



Summer 2018 - June 15- September 30th. Book now

Holidays 2018 - December 20- January 10, 2019