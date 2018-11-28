89 Corsica Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

*** Call Paul for private showing 949-732-0075 or email homes@pdcre.com *** Highly sought after townhome in Corsica Villas is minutes away from the beach, Fashion Island, and 73 toll road. This beautifully upgraded two bedroom home is a must see, with tall ceilings, cozy fireplace in living room, spacious patio overlook, and detached one car garage. The oversized white kitchen boasts new stainless steel high grade appliances, white cabinetry, and lots of natural light. The most desirable unit in Corsica Villas, this home is ideal for entertaining guests. Included are plantation shutters, hardwood flooring, crown molding, and brand new carpet in the bedrooms. Inside laundry with a stackable washer and dryer, included. Corsica Villas includes a pool and spa for your use and convenience!