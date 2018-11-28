All apartments in Newport Beach
89 Corsica Drive

89 Corsica Drive · No Longer Available
Location

89 Corsica Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
*** Call Paul for private showing 949-732-0075 or email homes@pdcre.com *** Highly sought after townhome in Corsica Villas is minutes away from the beach, Fashion Island, and 73 toll road. This beautifully upgraded two bedroom home is a must see, with tall ceilings, cozy fireplace in living room, spacious patio overlook, and detached one car garage. The oversized white kitchen boasts new stainless steel high grade appliances, white cabinetry, and lots of natural light. The most desirable unit in Corsica Villas, this home is ideal for entertaining guests. Included are plantation shutters, hardwood flooring, crown molding, and brand new carpet in the bedrooms. Inside laundry with a stackable washer and dryer, included. Corsica Villas includes a pool and spa for your use and convenience!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 Corsica Drive have any available units?
89 Corsica Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 89 Corsica Drive have?
Some of 89 Corsica Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 Corsica Drive currently offering any rent specials?
89 Corsica Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Corsica Drive pet-friendly?
No, 89 Corsica Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 89 Corsica Drive offer parking?
Yes, 89 Corsica Drive does offer parking.
Does 89 Corsica Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 89 Corsica Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Corsica Drive have a pool?
Yes, 89 Corsica Drive has a pool.
Does 89 Corsica Drive have accessible units?
No, 89 Corsica Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Corsica Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 89 Corsica Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 89 Corsica Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 89 Corsica Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
