876 Halyard

Location

876 Halyard, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
2 Bed, 2.5 Bath, Townhouse-Style Tri-Level Condo, Dishwasher, Refrigerator included, Mid-Level Living Room, Dining Room & Kitchen, Top Floor - Dual Master Bedrooms with Balcony, Vaulted Ceilings, 2 Car Attached Garage on First Floor, W/D Included in Garage.

HOA offers Pool, Spa, & Clubhouse. May consider a small pet (under 25lbs.) w/deposit. Breed & Weight restrictions may apply. Additional Security Deposit may be required.

Cross Streets: Superior Ave. / Placentia Ave.

Property is Tenant Occupied. To view this property please contact our office to schedule an appointment.

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Although we try to assure accuracy, AM/PM Property Management, Inc. will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors. Security deposit amounts are based on approved application; amount subject to change. Please be aware of scams or anyone asking for cash. We do not accept cash for rent or deposit. As a condition of our lease, we require all residents to carry Liability Insurance ($100,000) for damage to the landlord's property during the term of the lease with proof of coverage prior to move-in.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,800, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available 6/1/19
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 876 Halyard have any available units?
876 Halyard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 876 Halyard have?
Some of 876 Halyard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 876 Halyard currently offering any rent specials?
876 Halyard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 876 Halyard pet-friendly?
Yes, 876 Halyard is pet friendly.
Does 876 Halyard offer parking?
Yes, 876 Halyard offers parking.
Does 876 Halyard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 876 Halyard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 876 Halyard have a pool?
Yes, 876 Halyard has a pool.
Does 876 Halyard have accessible units?
No, 876 Halyard does not have accessible units.
Does 876 Halyard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 876 Halyard has units with dishwashers.
Does 876 Halyard have units with air conditioning?
No, 876 Halyard does not have units with air conditioning.
