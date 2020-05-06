All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated August 15 2019 at 11:32 AM

821 W W 15th Street

821 W 15th St · No Longer Available
Location

821 W 15th St, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Come and see this turnkey END unit condominium that is located in a private and gated community. It is a 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath with approx. 1,295 sq. ft. There is a two car garage with washer and dryer hook-ups. Lots of storage space including a lockable room.
The kitchen has granite counters and overlooks the dining room.
A spacious living room includes a fire place and french doors that lead to a private bi- level patio. A great place to live and entertain.
Two tone paint accents the walls with raised baseboards
The large master bedroom has a fire place and french doors that lead to a balcony with access to the back yard. The master bath includes granite counters with dual sinks and a separate tub and shower.
There is a very nice and private community pool and spa located within the gated community.
With close proximity to shopping and the beach, you have to see this condominium.
Prefer longer term tenants and will consider pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 W W 15th Street have any available units?
821 W W 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 821 W W 15th Street have?
Some of 821 W W 15th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 W W 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
821 W W 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 W W 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 821 W W 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 821 W W 15th Street offer parking?
Yes, 821 W W 15th Street offers parking.
Does 821 W W 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 W W 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 W W 15th Street have a pool?
Yes, 821 W W 15th Street has a pool.
Does 821 W W 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 821 W W 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 821 W W 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 W W 15th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 821 W W 15th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 821 W W 15th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
