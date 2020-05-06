821 W W 15th Street

Amenities

Come and see this turnkey END unit condominium that is located in a private and gated community. It is a 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath with approx. 1,295 sq. ft. There is a two car garage with washer and dryer hook-ups. Lots of storage space including a lockable room.

The kitchen has granite counters and overlooks the dining room.

A spacious living room includes a fire place and french doors that lead to a private bi- level patio. A great place to live and entertain.

Two tone paint accents the walls with raised baseboards

The large master bedroom has a fire place and french doors that lead to a balcony with access to the back yard. The master bath includes granite counters with dual sinks and a separate tub and shower.

There is a very nice and private community pool and spa located within the gated community.

With close proximity to shopping and the beach, you have to see this condominium.

Prefer longer term tenants and will consider pets.