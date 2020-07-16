80 Baycrest Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Turnkey 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom upper level condo located in the heart of Newport Beach in the gated community of Baycrest. This beautiful condo upon entry has vaulted ceilings and is very light and bright. The kitchen has been remodeled with newer appliances, and it opens to the family room and dining area. Off the family room is the spacious patio perfect to relax outdoors or bbq. The master suite is spacious with it’s own bathroom, and the secondary bedroom is a good size, with a full bathroom right outside the door. Other features include air conditioning for the warmer summer days, a new washer and dryer and a oversized 2 car garage. The community has nice amenities including a pool and spa for your use. Conveniently located in Newport with easy access to the 73 freeway, Fashion Island and beaches. A wonderful place to call home.