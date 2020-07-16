All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

80 Baycrest Court

80 Baycrest Court · (949) 636-3859
Location

80 Baycrest Court, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Bayview

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 58 · Avail. now

$2,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1019 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Turnkey 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom upper level condo located in the heart of Newport Beach in the gated community of Baycrest. This beautiful condo upon entry has vaulted ceilings and is very light and bright. The kitchen has been remodeled with newer appliances, and it opens to the family room and dining area. Off the family room is the spacious patio perfect to relax outdoors or bbq. The master suite is spacious with it’s own bathroom, and the secondary bedroom is a good size, with a full bathroom right outside the door. Other features include air conditioning for the warmer summer days, a new washer and dryer and a oversized 2 car garage. The community has nice amenities including a pool and spa for your use. Conveniently located in Newport with easy access to the 73 freeway, Fashion Island and beaches. A wonderful place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Baycrest Court have any available units?
80 Baycrest Court has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80 Baycrest Court have?
Some of 80 Baycrest Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Baycrest Court currently offering any rent specials?
80 Baycrest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Baycrest Court pet-friendly?
No, 80 Baycrest Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 80 Baycrest Court offer parking?
Yes, 80 Baycrest Court offers parking.
Does 80 Baycrest Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80 Baycrest Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Baycrest Court have a pool?
Yes, 80 Baycrest Court has a pool.
Does 80 Baycrest Court have accessible units?
No, 80 Baycrest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Baycrest Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 Baycrest Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Baycrest Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 80 Baycrest Court has units with air conditioning.
