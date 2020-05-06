8 SEA ISLAND Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to 8 Sea Island, a prime location in Newport Beach. This end unit offers a highly upgraded escape with beautiful custom finishes throughout. Upon entrance, soaring ceilings welcome you into the living room, and an abundance of windows let in plenty of natural light. The living room opens into a dining area and winds around to the kitchen, featuring a breakfast bar, custom cabinetry and countertops, and stainless steel appliances, making this the perfect setting for entertaining guests. A private, spacious patio is conveniently located just outside the living room, a main floor bedroom and a half bath. Upstairs includes the second bedrooms and full bath, and an expansive master suite with a custom walk-in closet, loft and separate AC system, an oversized bathroom with dual sinks and luxurious soaking tub. 2 garage parking spots and plenty of street parking.