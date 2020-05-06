All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated February 2 2020 at 2:44 AM

8 SEA ISLAND Drive

8 Sea Island Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8 Sea Island Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Big Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to 8 Sea Island, a prime location in Newport Beach. This end unit offers a highly upgraded escape with beautiful custom finishes throughout. Upon entrance, soaring ceilings welcome you into the living room, and an abundance of windows let in plenty of natural light. The living room opens into a dining area and winds around to the kitchen, featuring a breakfast bar, custom cabinetry and countertops, and stainless steel appliances, making this the perfect setting for entertaining guests. A private, spacious patio is conveniently located just outside the living room, a main floor bedroom and a half bath. Upstairs includes the second bedrooms and full bath, and an expansive master suite with a custom walk-in closet, loft and separate AC system, an oversized bathroom with dual sinks and luxurious soaking tub. 2 garage parking spots and plenty of street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 SEA ISLAND Drive have any available units?
8 SEA ISLAND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8 SEA ISLAND Drive have?
Some of 8 SEA ISLAND Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 SEA ISLAND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8 SEA ISLAND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 SEA ISLAND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8 SEA ISLAND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 8 SEA ISLAND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8 SEA ISLAND Drive offers parking.
Does 8 SEA ISLAND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 SEA ISLAND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 SEA ISLAND Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8 SEA ISLAND Drive has a pool.
Does 8 SEA ISLAND Drive have accessible units?
No, 8 SEA ISLAND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8 SEA ISLAND Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 SEA ISLAND Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 SEA ISLAND Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8 SEA ISLAND Drive has units with air conditioning.

