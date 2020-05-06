8 Merano Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard pool hot tub tennis court

Lush Courtyard garden entry welcomes you to this tastefully remodeled home in the desirable community of Trovare. This villa features a kitchen with all Viking appliances including a wine refrigerator... custom cabinetry, lighting, beautiful granite counters, and stone floors. There is a breakfast nook that opens on to the balcony. The living room, dining area, and entry have high volume ceilings creating a light and bright atmosphere. Designer paint and window treatments throughout. Trovare is a delightful gated community with its own pool and spa...with access to Newport Coast's resort-style clubhouse, Olympic size pool, spa, basketball and tennis courts. Conveniently located in close proximity to the Pelican Hill Resort & Golf Course, Crystal Cove State Park, Fashion Island, Freeways and...the BEACH.