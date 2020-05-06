All apartments in Newport Beach
8 Merano Court
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:06 AM

8 Merano Court

8 Merano Court · No Longer Available
Location

8 Merano Court, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Lush Courtyard garden entry welcomes you to this tastefully remodeled home in the desirable community of Trovare. This villa features a kitchen with all Viking appliances including a wine refrigerator... custom cabinetry, lighting, beautiful granite counters, and stone floors. There is a breakfast nook that opens on to the balcony. The living room, dining area, and entry have high volume ceilings creating a light and bright atmosphere. Designer paint and window treatments throughout. Trovare is a delightful gated community with its own pool and spa...with access to Newport Coast's resort-style clubhouse, Olympic size pool, spa, basketball and tennis courts. Conveniently located in close proximity to the Pelican Hill Resort & Golf Course, Crystal Cove State Park, Fashion Island, Freeways and...the BEACH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Merano Court have any available units?
8 Merano Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8 Merano Court have?
Some of 8 Merano Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Merano Court currently offering any rent specials?
8 Merano Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Merano Court pet-friendly?
No, 8 Merano Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 8 Merano Court offer parking?
No, 8 Merano Court does not offer parking.
Does 8 Merano Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Merano Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Merano Court have a pool?
Yes, 8 Merano Court has a pool.
Does 8 Merano Court have accessible units?
No, 8 Merano Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Merano Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Merano Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Merano Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Merano Court does not have units with air conditioning.
