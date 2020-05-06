8 Merano Court

Amenities
Lush Courtyard garden entry welcomes you to this tastefully remodeled home in the desirable community of Trovare. This villa features a kitchen with all Viking appliances including a wine refrigerator... custom cabinetry, lighting, beautiful granite counters, and stone floors. There is a breakfast nook that opens on to the balcony. The living room, dining area, and entry have high volume ceilings creating a light and bright atmosphere. Designer paint and window treatments throughout. Trovare is a delightful gated community with its own pool and spa...with access to Newport Coast's resort-style clubhouse, Olympic size pool, spa, basketball and tennis courts. Conveniently located in close proximity to the Pelican Hill Resort & Golf Course, Crystal Cove State Park, Fashion Island, Freeways and...the BEACH.