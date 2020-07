717 Fernleaf Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub yoga

WOULD YOU LOVE A 3 BEDROOM 3 FULL BATH BEACH CLOSE REAR UNIT IN THE VILLAGE, TUCKED AWAY BUT CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. BE ABLE TO WALK TO ALL THE PLACES THAT YOU LOVE INCLUDING THE BEACH OF COURSE, BUT ALSO YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANTS, SHOPS AND WATERING HOLES. AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN THAT IS LIGHT AND BRIGHT WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, NEWER DUAL PANE WINDOWS, RICH WOOD FLOORING, FULLY REMODELED KICHEN AND BATHS WITH TOP OF THE LINE FINSHES INCLUDING CUSTOM CABINETRY AND CARRARA MARBLE . A LUXURIOUS MASTER SUITE WITH A SPA LIKE BATHROOM WITH SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER AND LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE. A/C SO YOU WILL ALWAYS BE COMFY AS WELL AS A FIREPLACE, CONVEINIENT INSIDE LAUNDRY AND FRENCH DOORS THAT LEAD TO A BALCONY SO YOU CAN ENTERTAIN YOUR FRIENDS WITH TASTY MEALS AND FROSTY BEVERAGES . AND WHEN YOUR NOT OUT SHOPPING, DOING YOGA , WALKING OR BIKING THERE IS A GARAGE TO STORE ALL YOUR TOYS AND STILL HAVE A COVERED PARKING SPACE.