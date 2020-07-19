716 Poinsettia Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy the village of Corona Del Mar in this beautifully remodeled Cottage! Located on one of the best streets in the village, this 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath front unit sits on the sunny side of the street. New wide plank white oak flooring throughout the entire first floor, stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops in the kitchen. The master bath has been completely remodeled down to the studs with new custom cabinets, quartz counter tops, Restoration Hardware touches and top of the line materials. New paint inside and out and new lighting. This home feels brand new! Entertain on the large front patio or private back patio. Laundry is located in the large two car tandem garage. This home is open and bright! Come and enjoy the best the village has to offer!