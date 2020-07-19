All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 716 Poinsettia Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
716 Poinsettia Avenue
Last updated April 5 2019 at 1:35 PM

716 Poinsettia Avenue

716 Poinsettia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

716 Poinsettia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy the village of Corona Del Mar in this beautifully remodeled Cottage! Located on one of the best streets in the village, this 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath front unit sits on the sunny side of the street. New wide plank white oak flooring throughout the entire first floor, stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops in the kitchen. The master bath has been completely remodeled down to the studs with new custom cabinets, quartz counter tops, Restoration Hardware touches and top of the line materials. New paint inside and out and new lighting. This home feels brand new! Entertain on the large front patio or private back patio. Laundry is located in the large two car tandem garage. This home is open and bright! Come and enjoy the best the village has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Poinsettia Avenue have any available units?
716 Poinsettia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 716 Poinsettia Avenue have?
Some of 716 Poinsettia Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 Poinsettia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
716 Poinsettia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Poinsettia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 716 Poinsettia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 716 Poinsettia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 716 Poinsettia Avenue offers parking.
Does 716 Poinsettia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 Poinsettia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Poinsettia Avenue have a pool?
No, 716 Poinsettia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 716 Poinsettia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 716 Poinsettia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Poinsettia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 Poinsettia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 716 Poinsettia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 716 Poinsettia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Pet Friendly Places
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CA
Redondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College