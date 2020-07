Amenities

Charming Two Bedroom unit in the desirable location of Corona del Mar. Tile floors throughout. Includes Dishwasher and Gas Range. Washer & Dryer also included. Very spacious unit with plenty of windows. Has 1-Car garage and an additional storage space. Walking distance to parks, shops, and all that Corona del Mar has to offer!