Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:05 PM

7 Vista Luci

7 Vista Luci · No Longer Available
Location

7 Vista Luci, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Pelican Hill

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Vista Luci have any available units?
7 Vista Luci doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 7 Vista Luci currently offering any rent specials?
7 Vista Luci is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Vista Luci pet-friendly?
No, 7 Vista Luci is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 7 Vista Luci offer parking?
No, 7 Vista Luci does not offer parking.
Does 7 Vista Luci have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Vista Luci does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Vista Luci have a pool?
Yes, 7 Vista Luci has a pool.
Does 7 Vista Luci have accessible units?
No, 7 Vista Luci does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Vista Luci have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Vista Luci does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Vista Luci have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Vista Luci does not have units with air conditioning.
