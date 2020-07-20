Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 7 Vista Luci.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
7 Vista Luci
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:05 PM
1 of 62
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7 Vista Luci
7 Vista Luci
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
7 Vista Luci, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Pelican Hill
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7 Vista Luci have any available units?
7 Vista Luci doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newport Beach, CA
.
Is 7 Vista Luci currently offering any rent specials?
7 Vista Luci is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Vista Luci pet-friendly?
No, 7 Vista Luci is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newport Beach
.
Does 7 Vista Luci offer parking?
No, 7 Vista Luci does not offer parking.
Does 7 Vista Luci have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Vista Luci does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Vista Luci have a pool?
Yes, 7 Vista Luci has a pool.
Does 7 Vista Luci have accessible units?
No, 7 Vista Luci does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Vista Luci have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Vista Luci does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Vista Luci have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Vista Luci does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Similar Pages
Newport Beach 1 Bedrooms
Newport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with Parking
Newport Beach Pet Friendly Places
Newport Beach Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Irvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Ontario, CA
Laguna Niguel, CA
Chino, CA
Pomona, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Redondo Beach, CA
Alhambra, CA
San Clemente, CA
La Habra, CA
Placentia, CA
Buena Park, CA
Brea, CA
Fountain Valley, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Bayside
Apartments Near Colleges
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside
Chaffey College