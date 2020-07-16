All apartments in Newport Beach
7 SORRENTO Court

7 Sorrento Court · (714) 342-9636
Location

7 Sorrento Court, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Trovare

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1742 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to Trovare--an exclusive gated condominium community in highly desirable Newport Coast, California. This beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Villa Metro "Upper" carriage unit with direct garage access is CLEAN and move-in ready! Ascend the stairs and all living areas are on one level. Powder room is just at the top of the stairs. Living room with fireplace and vaulted ceiling is at the heart of the home. Formal dining room with sliding door to the large deck is adjacent to the living room and Kitchen. Kitchen with breakfast nook area features rich cabinetry, granite counters, Travertine flooring and door to large deck. Fabulous master suite retreat with sliding door and window views, walk-in closet, en suite bath with new flooring, dual sinks, stall shower, separate soaking tub, and private commode. Second full bath down the hall with dual sinks, inside laundry hookups, newer A/C, recessed LED lighting, brand new carpeting and ALL SO SPARKLING CLEAN. Residents here enjoy beautiful, peaceful surroundings and the many neighborhood amenities as well as the close proximity to shopping, dining, recreation, and entertainment. Residents also enjoy access to the NEWPORT COAST Community Association Pool and amenities. You will truly love this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 SORRENTO Court have any available units?
7 SORRENTO Court has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 SORRENTO Court have?
Some of 7 SORRENTO Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 SORRENTO Court currently offering any rent specials?
7 SORRENTO Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 SORRENTO Court pet-friendly?
No, 7 SORRENTO Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 7 SORRENTO Court offer parking?
Yes, 7 SORRENTO Court offers parking.
Does 7 SORRENTO Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 SORRENTO Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 SORRENTO Court have a pool?
Yes, 7 SORRENTO Court has a pool.
Does 7 SORRENTO Court have accessible units?
No, 7 SORRENTO Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7 SORRENTO Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 SORRENTO Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 SORRENTO Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7 SORRENTO Court has units with air conditioning.
