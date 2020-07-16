7 SORRENTO Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to Trovare--an exclusive gated condominium community in highly desirable Newport Coast, California. This beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Villa Metro "Upper" carriage unit with direct garage access is CLEAN and move-in ready! Ascend the stairs and all living areas are on one level. Powder room is just at the top of the stairs. Living room with fireplace and vaulted ceiling is at the heart of the home. Formal dining room with sliding door to the large deck is adjacent to the living room and Kitchen. Kitchen with breakfast nook area features rich cabinetry, granite counters, Travertine flooring and door to large deck. Fabulous master suite retreat with sliding door and window views, walk-in closet, en suite bath with new flooring, dual sinks, stall shower, separate soaking tub, and private commode. Second full bath down the hall with dual sinks, inside laundry hookups, newer A/C, recessed LED lighting, brand new carpeting and ALL SO SPARKLING CLEAN. Residents here enjoy beautiful, peaceful surroundings and the many neighborhood amenities as well as the close proximity to shopping, dining, recreation, and entertainment. Residents also enjoy access to the NEWPORT COAST Community Association Pool and amenities. You will truly love this home!