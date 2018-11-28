68 Baycrest Court

Amenities

Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 full baths upper unit over looking the pool area in the rare sought after Bayview Court community. The home offers a spacious open floorplan with high ceilings, large covered balcony off the the living room and bedroom, remodeled kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counters, updated cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There is a separate laundry room with plenty of extra storage, large dining area, remodeled baths, fireplace and attached garage. All done in neutral colors.