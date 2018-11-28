All apartments in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA
68 Baycrest Court
68 Baycrest Court

68 Baycrest Court · No Longer Available
Location

68 Baycrest Court, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Bayview

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 full baths upper unit over looking the pool area in the rare sought after Bayview Court community. The home offers a spacious open floorplan with high ceilings, large covered balcony off the the living room and bedroom, remodeled kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counters, updated cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There is a separate laundry room with plenty of extra storage, large dining area, remodeled baths, fireplace and attached garage. All done in neutral colors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 Baycrest Court have any available units?
68 Baycrest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 68 Baycrest Court have?
Some of 68 Baycrest Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 Baycrest Court currently offering any rent specials?
68 Baycrest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Baycrest Court pet-friendly?
No, 68 Baycrest Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 68 Baycrest Court offer parking?
Yes, 68 Baycrest Court offers parking.
Does 68 Baycrest Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 Baycrest Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Baycrest Court have a pool?
Yes, 68 Baycrest Court has a pool.
Does 68 Baycrest Court have accessible units?
No, 68 Baycrest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Baycrest Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 68 Baycrest Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 68 Baycrest Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 68 Baycrest Court does not have units with air conditioning.
