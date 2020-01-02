All apartments in Newport Beach
6410 W. Oceanfront
Last updated October 16 2019 at 5:19 PM

6410 W. Oceanfront

6410 W Oceanfront · No Longer Available
Location

6410 W Oceanfront, Newport Beach, CA 92663
West Newport Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
volleyball court
hot tub
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
volleyball court
6410 W. Oceanfront Available 04/01/20 Luxury Oceanfront Estate - It is also available on a monthly basis for $35,000 (June - August), $25,000/month for April, May, and September, and off-season for $20,000 (October - March). Contact Brad at Prestige for more information: 949-933-1518.

Enjoy the Newport Beach lifestyle in this incredible, fully furnished oceanfront property. Sweeping ocean & Catalina views from all levels. Rooftop deck boasts 360 views, space for private outdoor dining, sunbathing, & relaxing. Tuscan style 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home offers an abundance of amenities including surround sound, security system & a private outdoor beach shower. Located on a desirable sunset corner in West Newport, French doors lead to a large & nicely appointed on-sand patio ideal for intimate gatherings day or night, & no boardwalk in front of the house. If privacy is desired, enjoy watching the waves crash and spectacular sunsets while cooking, eating or entertaining in your chefs kitchen w/ an elegant center island & top-of-the-line appliances, or take it all in while relaxing in your living room. The second level master suite includes a fireplace, double sliding doors that open to the Pacific Ocean, & a luxurious master bath w/ spa tub & steam shower. Play volleyball, surf or just relax on the famous white sand beach right at your doorstep. Walk to excellent restaurants just a block away, bike to the pier or visit Lido Marina Village for al fresco waterfront dining or a boutique shopping experience. Enjoy boating, kayaking or paddle boarding in the nearby Newport Harbor. 2 car attached garage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3190183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6410 W. Oceanfront have any available units?
6410 W. Oceanfront doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6410 W. Oceanfront have?
Some of 6410 W. Oceanfront's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and volleyball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6410 W. Oceanfront currently offering any rent specials?
6410 W. Oceanfront is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6410 W. Oceanfront pet-friendly?
No, 6410 W. Oceanfront is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 6410 W. Oceanfront offer parking?
Yes, 6410 W. Oceanfront offers parking.
Does 6410 W. Oceanfront have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6410 W. Oceanfront does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6410 W. Oceanfront have a pool?
No, 6410 W. Oceanfront does not have a pool.
Does 6410 W. Oceanfront have accessible units?
No, 6410 W. Oceanfront does not have accessible units.
Does 6410 W. Oceanfront have units with dishwashers?
No, 6410 W. Oceanfront does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6410 W. Oceanfront have units with air conditioning?
No, 6410 W. Oceanfront does not have units with air conditioning.
