6410 W. Oceanfront Available 04/01/20 Luxury Oceanfront Estate - It is also available on a monthly basis for $35,000 (June - August), $25,000/month for April, May, and September, and off-season for $20,000 (October - March). Contact Brad at Prestige for more information: 949-933-1518.



Enjoy the Newport Beach lifestyle in this incredible, fully furnished oceanfront property. Sweeping ocean & Catalina views from all levels. Rooftop deck boasts 360 views, space for private outdoor dining, sunbathing, & relaxing. Tuscan style 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home offers an abundance of amenities including surround sound, security system & a private outdoor beach shower. Located on a desirable sunset corner in West Newport, French doors lead to a large & nicely appointed on-sand patio ideal for intimate gatherings day or night, & no boardwalk in front of the house. If privacy is desired, enjoy watching the waves crash and spectacular sunsets while cooking, eating or entertaining in your chefs kitchen w/ an elegant center island & top-of-the-line appliances, or take it all in while relaxing in your living room. The second level master suite includes a fireplace, double sliding doors that open to the Pacific Ocean, & a luxurious master bath w/ spa tub & steam shower. Play volleyball, surf or just relax on the famous white sand beach right at your doorstep. Walk to excellent restaurants just a block away, bike to the pier or visit Lido Marina Village for al fresco waterfront dining or a boutique shopping experience. Enjoy boating, kayaking or paddle boarding in the nearby Newport Harbor. 2 car attached garage.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3190183)