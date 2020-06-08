All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

6308 W Oceanfront

6308 West Ocean Front · No Longer Available
Location

6308 West Ocean Front, Newport Beach, CA 92663
West Newport Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Here's a beautiful Beach Front, Lower Unit with stairs to the patio and sand with no obstruction of public walk-way in front. This allows greater privacy in patio and interior. Home has Tommy Bahama style decor with Louver wood doors, neutral Berber Shaw carpet. The rock gas fireplace is customized with limestone. The kitchen has bamboo flooring and a large counter beautifully designed with rare Syrian marble with embedded fossilized shells; it's perfect for food prep and sit-down dining. With large glass windows, upon entry into this home, you have beach front views from entry, Living room, dining room, kitchen and hall. At night, you have the option to close the electric exterior window shade coverings for additional privacy. There are two full baths with custom Limestone throughout and stone pebble flooring in the master shower. Tropical ceiling fans are throughout the interior and the home has a vibrant and bright feel with ADT Security potential as wiring is in place. Additional features include garage parking for 2 small to midsize cars in tandem with 1 covered parking spot outside. This parking for 3 cars, in this location, is extremely rare. There is also additional paid parking in 2 lots just across the street (with parking passes from city) and free parking on Seashore Avenue . Property is close to 4 restaurants and several coffee shops and within walking distance. Lease is offered for 6,12 or 24 month's rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6308 W Oceanfront have any available units?
6308 W Oceanfront doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6308 W Oceanfront have?
Some of 6308 W Oceanfront's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6308 W Oceanfront currently offering any rent specials?
6308 W Oceanfront is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6308 W Oceanfront pet-friendly?
No, 6308 W Oceanfront is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 6308 W Oceanfront offer parking?
Yes, 6308 W Oceanfront offers parking.
Does 6308 W Oceanfront have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6308 W Oceanfront does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6308 W Oceanfront have a pool?
No, 6308 W Oceanfront does not have a pool.
Does 6308 W Oceanfront have accessible units?
No, 6308 W Oceanfront does not have accessible units.
Does 6308 W Oceanfront have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6308 W Oceanfront has units with dishwashers.
Does 6308 W Oceanfront have units with air conditioning?
No, 6308 W Oceanfront does not have units with air conditioning.

