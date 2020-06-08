6308 W Oceanfront

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage coffee bar ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Here's a beautiful Beach Front, Lower Unit with stairs to the patio and sand with no obstruction of public walk-way in front. This allows greater privacy in patio and interior. Home has Tommy Bahama style decor with Louver wood doors, neutral Berber Shaw carpet. The rock gas fireplace is customized with limestone. The kitchen has bamboo flooring and a large counter beautifully designed with rare Syrian marble with embedded fossilized shells; it's perfect for food prep and sit-down dining. With large glass windows, upon entry into this home, you have beach front views from entry, Living room, dining room, kitchen and hall. At night, you have the option to close the electric exterior window shade coverings for additional privacy. There are two full baths with custom Limestone throughout and stone pebble flooring in the master shower. Tropical ceiling fans are throughout the interior and the home has a vibrant and bright feel with ADT Security potential as wiring is in place. Additional features include garage parking for 2 small to midsize cars in tandem with 1 covered parking spot outside. This parking for 3 cars, in this location, is extremely rare. There is also additional paid parking in 2 lots just across the street (with parking passes from city) and free parking on Seashore Avenue . Property is close to 4 restaurants and several coffee shops and within walking distance. Lease is offered for 6,12 or 24 month's rental.