All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 63 Mandria.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
63 Mandria
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:02 AM

63 Mandria

63 Mandria · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

63 Mandria, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Ziani

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This beautiful 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom town-home is highly upgraded with crown molding, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a Sub Zero refrigerator. Versailles pattern ceramic tile floors, and engineered hard wood floors, plantation shutters all new led lighting throughout and much, much more. This home sits approximately thirty five feet from ten acres of impeccably designed, and manicured grounds. 168 Tuscan inspired town-homes bask in the California sun. Ziani boasts amenities such as its resort style pool, spa, cabanas, hammock gardens, fire pits, barbecue areas and club house, not to mention its famed landscaping and botanical gardens define Ziani as paradise found. Ziani is adjacent to trails that reach all the way down to Crystal Cove. Feeling ambitions a leisurely six-mile hike will build an appetite for Marche Modern, Mastro’s Ocean Club or Javiers to name a few world class restaurants at your disposal. Seldom can one get the security, amenities, location, world class schools and lock and go lifestyle of a town home that lives like a single-family home. Newport Coast is home to some of Southern California’s world class beaches, restaurants, shopping, arts and entertainment and nightlife.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Mandria have any available units?
63 Mandria doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 63 Mandria have?
Some of 63 Mandria's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Mandria currently offering any rent specials?
63 Mandria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Mandria pet-friendly?
No, 63 Mandria is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 63 Mandria offer parking?
No, 63 Mandria does not offer parking.
Does 63 Mandria have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 Mandria does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Mandria have a pool?
Yes, 63 Mandria has a pool.
Does 63 Mandria have accessible units?
No, 63 Mandria does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Mandria have units with dishwashers?
No, 63 Mandria does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Mandria have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 Mandria does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Pet Friendly Places
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CA
Redondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College