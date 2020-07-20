63 Mandria

Amenities

This beautiful 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom town-home is highly upgraded with crown molding, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a Sub Zero refrigerator. Versailles pattern ceramic tile floors, and engineered hard wood floors, plantation shutters all new led lighting throughout and much, much more. This home sits approximately thirty five feet from ten acres of impeccably designed, and manicured grounds. 168 Tuscan inspired town-homes bask in the California sun. Ziani boasts amenities such as its resort style pool, spa, cabanas, hammock gardens, fire pits, barbecue areas and club house, not to mention its famed landscaping and botanical gardens define Ziani as paradise found. Ziani is adjacent to trails that reach all the way down to Crystal Cove. Feeling ambitions a leisurely six-mile hike will build an appetite for Marche Modern, Mastro’s Ocean Club or Javiers to name a few world class restaurants at your disposal. Seldom can one get the security, amenities, location, world class schools and lock and go lifestyle of a town home that lives like a single-family home. Newport Coast is home to some of Southern California’s world class beaches, restaurants, shopping, arts and entertainment and nightlife.