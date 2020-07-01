All apartments in Newport Beach
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
624 Ramona Drive
Last updated January 28 2020 at 8:26 AM

624 Ramona Drive

624 Ramona Drive · No Longer Available
Location

624 Ramona Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92625
Irvine Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Stunning contemporary masterpiece in the heart of Corona del Mar with spectacular Newport Harbor, Ocean and Sunset Views. Spanning nearly 4000 square feet on a single level, flooded with natural light from the floor to ceiling glass doors and skylights. Upon entering the private access front door, the grand hallway leads to an open area great room with a fireplace and huge glass sliding doors to the breathtaking views. The quintessential California seamless indoor-outdoor living was the architects vision while constructing this rare property. The home opens wide to an expansive deck with a fire pit, perfect for entertaining or quietly enjoying the views. A private master suite with a fireplace, oversized walk-in closet and spa-like master bath provide the ultimate retreat as you wake to the ocean views. Two additional en-suite bedrooms with walk-in closets, a media room, large office/4th optional bedroom and an additional room equipped with a massage table and infrared lighting round out this one of a kind property. Centrally located in Irvine Terrace providing quick easy access to the John Wayne Airport, Fashion Island, Freeways, the Village of CDM and local Beaches. This homes comes fully furnished and will be ready for move-in February 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 Ramona Drive have any available units?
624 Ramona Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 624 Ramona Drive have?
Some of 624 Ramona Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 Ramona Drive currently offering any rent specials?
624 Ramona Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 Ramona Drive pet-friendly?
No, 624 Ramona Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 624 Ramona Drive offer parking?
Yes, 624 Ramona Drive offers parking.
Does 624 Ramona Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 Ramona Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 Ramona Drive have a pool?
No, 624 Ramona Drive does not have a pool.
Does 624 Ramona Drive have accessible units?
No, 624 Ramona Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 624 Ramona Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 624 Ramona Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 624 Ramona Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 624 Ramona Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

