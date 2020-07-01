624 Ramona Drive

Amenities

Stunning contemporary masterpiece in the heart of Corona del Mar with spectacular Newport Harbor, Ocean and Sunset Views. Spanning nearly 4000 square feet on a single level, flooded with natural light from the floor to ceiling glass doors and skylights. Upon entering the private access front door, the grand hallway leads to an open area great room with a fireplace and huge glass sliding doors to the breathtaking views. The quintessential California seamless indoor-outdoor living was the architects vision while constructing this rare property. The home opens wide to an expansive deck with a fire pit, perfect for entertaining or quietly enjoying the views. A private master suite with a fireplace, oversized walk-in closet and spa-like master bath provide the ultimate retreat as you wake to the ocean views. Two additional en-suite bedrooms with walk-in closets, a media room, large office/4th optional bedroom and an additional room equipped with a massage table and infrared lighting round out this one of a kind property. Centrally located in Irvine Terrace providing quick easy access to the John Wayne Airport, Fashion Island, Freeways, the Village of CDM and local Beaches. This homes comes fully furnished and will be ready for move-in February 1st.