Newport Beach, CA
620 Orchid Avenue
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:07 PM

620 Orchid Avenue

620 Orchid Avenue · (949) 412-6052
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

620 Orchid Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1429 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This remodeled and expanded front-unit is unlike any other in the Village! Located on a sunny corner, natural light fills this casual yet elegant home. With thoughtfully selected finishes throughout, the modern amenities along with classic design are sure to please those with the most sophisticated taste. As you enter through the charming white picket fence, you walk into a tranquil front yard perfect for enjoying al fresco dining. The custom Dutch Door entry gives this home the quintessential CDM feel. A wide galley-style gourmet kitchen features a professional Bertazonni 5-burner range, Sub Zero refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher and marble countertops. The expanded upper level includes two spacious secondary bedrooms and a new master suite with soaring 14’ ceilings, a private balcony and elegant master bath complete with Italian Blue Stone counter tops and large walk-in shower with Carrera marble and subway tile accents. Other upgrades in this gorgeous home include hardwood floors throughout, energy efficient Mitsubishi split AC and heat system, and a tank-less water heater. The attached garage has custom flooring, abundant storage and laundry sink. No detail has been overlooked. This home is perfect for those who enjoy the coastal lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Orchid Avenue have any available units?
620 Orchid Avenue has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 620 Orchid Avenue have?
Some of 620 Orchid Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Orchid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
620 Orchid Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Orchid Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 620 Orchid Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 620 Orchid Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 620 Orchid Avenue offers parking.
Does 620 Orchid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Orchid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Orchid Avenue have a pool?
No, 620 Orchid Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 620 Orchid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 620 Orchid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Orchid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 Orchid Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 620 Orchid Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 620 Orchid Avenue has units with air conditioning.
