620 Orchid Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This remodeled and expanded front-unit is unlike any other in the Village! Located on a sunny corner, natural light fills this casual yet elegant home. With thoughtfully selected finishes throughout, the modern amenities along with classic design are sure to please those with the most sophisticated taste. As you enter through the charming white picket fence, you walk into a tranquil front yard perfect for enjoying al fresco dining. The custom Dutch Door entry gives this home the quintessential CDM feel. A wide galley-style gourmet kitchen features a professional Bertazonni 5-burner range, Sub Zero refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher and marble countertops. The expanded upper level includes two spacious secondary bedrooms and a new master suite with soaring 14’ ceilings, a private balcony and elegant master bath complete with Italian Blue Stone counter tops and large walk-in shower with Carrera marble and subway tile accents. Other upgrades in this gorgeous home include hardwood floors throughout, energy efficient Mitsubishi split AC and heat system, and a tank-less water heater. The attached garage has custom flooring, abundant storage and laundry sink. No detail has been overlooked. This home is perfect for those who enjoy the coastal lifestyle.