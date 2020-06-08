All apartments in Newport Beach
62 Beacon Bay
Last updated April 1 2019 at 8:24 PM

62 Beacon Bay

62 Beacon Bay · No Longer Available
Location

62 Beacon Bay, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Bayside

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Luxury Summer Lease available only between June 15 - August 15, 2018. Masterfully designed and newly built by acclaimed Donald Patton this bayfront furnished residence is the idyllic Newport Beach Summer experience. Nestled near the quiet end of Beacon Bay, the charming neighborhood allows for complete relaxation on the waterfront. The home provides an open floor plan along with the traditional spaces of an office and library den for your choosing. Slide open the doors to create an indoor outdoor setting onto the sand. Whether sunbathing or launching your favorite activity into the harbor all is from your door. Please feel welcome to inquire for more details on terms and home amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

