Newport Beach, CA
615 Irvine Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:13 PM

615 Irvine Avenue

615 Irvine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

615 Irvine Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
UPDATE 5/28/20: Open House for today 1:00 p.m., May 28th via Facebook Live Stream has been cancelled and there will be no showings as the owner has selected a tenant. Located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Newport Heights close to the beach, harbor, Newport Mesa Unified schools, restaurants, shopping, and freeways, is this exceptional 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single-story residence that has been extensively remodeled to the studs with new electrical, plumbing, and partial concrete. Open-concept floor plan is complemented by large windows and an abundance of glass doors to create a bright, airy space ideal for entertaining Gourmet kitchen highlighted by a Carrera quartz and marble backsplash, soft close cabinets, premium Italian stove with Wok capabilities, dual sinks, and huge center island. Tasteful appointments such as wood floors, recessed lighting, and a neutral color palette are carried throughout all three bedrooms including the mega master suite with walk-in closet and master bath with dual sinks, jetted tub, and shower with dual shower heads. A large, private backyard and new privacy fencing completes the like-new residence. Additional highlights include an interior laundry room, long driveway with room to park four cars, 2-car garage with fire sprinklers, state-of-the-art outdoor lighting, and ductless A/C and heating in each room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Irvine Avenue have any available units?
615 Irvine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 615 Irvine Avenue have?
Some of 615 Irvine Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 Irvine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
615 Irvine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Irvine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 615 Irvine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 615 Irvine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 615 Irvine Avenue offers parking.
Does 615 Irvine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Irvine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Irvine Avenue have a pool?
No, 615 Irvine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 615 Irvine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 615 Irvine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Irvine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 Irvine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 615 Irvine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 615 Irvine Avenue has units with air conditioning.

