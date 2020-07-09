615 Irvine Avenue

Amenities

UPDATE 5/28/20: Open House for today 1:00 p.m., May 28th via Facebook Live Stream has been cancelled and there will be no showings as the owner has selected a tenant. Located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Newport Heights close to the beach, harbor, Newport Mesa Unified schools, restaurants, shopping, and freeways, is this exceptional 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single-story residence that has been extensively remodeled to the studs with new electrical, plumbing, and partial concrete. Open-concept floor plan is complemented by large windows and an abundance of glass doors to create a bright, airy space ideal for entertaining Gourmet kitchen highlighted by a Carrera quartz and marble backsplash, soft close cabinets, premium Italian stove with Wok capabilities, dual sinks, and huge center island. Tasteful appointments such as wood floors, recessed lighting, and a neutral color palette are carried throughout all three bedrooms including the mega master suite with walk-in closet and master bath with dual sinks, jetted tub, and shower with dual shower heads. A large, private backyard and new privacy fencing completes the like-new residence. Additional highlights include an interior laundry room, long driveway with room to park four cars, 2-car garage with fire sprinklers, state-of-the-art outdoor lighting, and ductless A/C and heating in each room.