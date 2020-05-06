607 E Balboa Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

A beautiful and updated office or retail location located in Balboa Village's Fun Zone. Laminate hardwood flooring, built in kitchenette, inside restroom, plenty of windows for sunlight and with an attached four car garage. Public parking on street in front of unit as well as directly across the street. View of the Ferris Wheel from inside plus North facing to avoid direct sun. A secured, landscaped tropical courtyard separates you from the garage and allows for a nice lunch break area or casual meeting area. Stay cool with new HVAC system to keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winters. Close to the Auto Ferry, Fun Zone, Balboa Pier and Main Street. Location is ideal for an office or retail - no food establishments. Enjoy some fun in the sun while working. This is a Gross lease so owner pays property taxes, insurance and exterior repairs.