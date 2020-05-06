All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated January 7 2020 at 8:15 AM

607 E Balboa Blvd

607 E Balboa Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

607 E Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Balboa Peninsula Point

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
A beautiful and updated office or retail location located in Balboa Village's Fun Zone. Laminate hardwood flooring, built in kitchenette, inside restroom, plenty of windows for sunlight and with an attached four car garage. Public parking on street in front of unit as well as directly across the street. View of the Ferris Wheel from inside plus North facing to avoid direct sun. A secured, landscaped tropical courtyard separates you from the garage and allows for a nice lunch break area or casual meeting area. Stay cool with new HVAC system to keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winters. Close to the Auto Ferry, Fun Zone, Balboa Pier and Main Street. Location is ideal for an office or retail - no food establishments. Enjoy some fun in the sun while working. This is a Gross lease so owner pays property taxes, insurance and exterior repairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 E Balboa Blvd have any available units?
607 E Balboa Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 607 E Balboa Blvd have?
Some of 607 E Balboa Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 E Balboa Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
607 E Balboa Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 E Balboa Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 607 E Balboa Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 607 E Balboa Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 607 E Balboa Blvd offers parking.
Does 607 E Balboa Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 E Balboa Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 E Balboa Blvd have a pool?
No, 607 E Balboa Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 607 E Balboa Blvd have accessible units?
No, 607 E Balboa Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 607 E Balboa Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 E Balboa Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 607 E Balboa Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 607 E Balboa Blvd has units with air conditioning.

