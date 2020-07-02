6 Colonial Drive

Amenities

Elegance, style and grace embrace this designer home in the exclusive guard gated community called One Ford Road. Situated in a cul-de-sac, this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home exudes the finest of details with an abundance of natural light, high ceilings and tall windows. Spanning over 3300 sq. ft of living space, the myriad of custom finishes include quarter sawn oak wood floors, custom wainscoting, crown moldings, built-ins, custom designer window treatments and lighting. The open floor plan is complimented with a newly remodeled gourmet kitchen featuring Viking and Bosch appliances, a wine refrigerator, large island and built-in breakfast nook. This versatile floor plan offers a formal living and dining room, in addition to a generous-size family room with fireplace. A main level en-suite bedroom can also be used as an office or playroom. An upstairs luxurious master suite is enhanced with a tranquil balcony to enjoy the afternoon breeze and a stunning customized walk-in closet. The upper level is completed with two additional bedrooms and a bathroom. The private backyard is perfect for entertaining and dining under the pergola with a built-in BBQ or by the cozy stacked stone fireplace. The community offers two pools, state of the art fitness center, clubhouse, putting green, croquet, sport courts, BBQ area, and playgrounds.Conveniently located in the heart of Newport Beach near beaches, freeways, shopping, restaurants and award winning schools.