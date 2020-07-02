All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:56 PM

6 Colonial Drive

6 Colonial Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6 Colonial Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Ford Road

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
Elegance, style and grace embrace this designer home in the exclusive guard gated community called One Ford Road. Situated in a cul-de-sac, this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home exudes the finest of details with an abundance of natural light, high ceilings and tall windows. Spanning over 3300 sq. ft of living space, the myriad of custom finishes include quarter sawn oak wood floors, custom wainscoting, crown moldings, built-ins, custom designer window treatments and lighting. The open floor plan is complimented with a newly remodeled gourmet kitchen featuring Viking and Bosch appliances, a wine refrigerator, large island and built-in breakfast nook. This versatile floor plan offers a formal living and dining room, in addition to a generous-size family room with fireplace. A main level en-suite bedroom can also be used as an office or playroom. An upstairs luxurious master suite is enhanced with a tranquil balcony to enjoy the afternoon breeze and a stunning customized walk-in closet. The upper level is completed with two additional bedrooms and a bathroom. The private backyard is perfect for entertaining and dining under the pergola with a built-in BBQ or by the cozy stacked stone fireplace. The community offers two pools, state of the art fitness center, clubhouse, putting green, croquet, sport courts, BBQ area, and playgrounds.Conveniently located in the heart of Newport Beach near beaches, freeways, shopping, restaurants and award winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Colonial Drive have any available units?
6 Colonial Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6 Colonial Drive have?
Some of 6 Colonial Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Colonial Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6 Colonial Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Colonial Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6 Colonial Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 6 Colonial Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6 Colonial Drive offers parking.
Does 6 Colonial Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Colonial Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Colonial Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6 Colonial Drive has a pool.
Does 6 Colonial Drive have accessible units?
No, 6 Colonial Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Colonial Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Colonial Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Colonial Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Colonial Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

