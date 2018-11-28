Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry pool bbq/grill tennis court

Live in Luxury: Newly Renovated Newport Coast Home! - Newly completed extensive renovation! Gorgeous Tesoro Crest home with an expanded floor plan. This lovely property offers 4 bedrooms and 3 baths which include a main floor bedroom and bath. Additional office & family room were added giving this home more square footage than it's previous model matches. Top of the line Stainless Steel appliances and granite counter tops in kitchen. French doors with retractable screens off kitchen and family room leading to a peaceful backyard. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs. Custom paint in Jack and Jill Bedrooms. Spacious Master Bedroom with 2 closets (one of them large walk-in), a soaking tub, vanity, and his and her sinks. All 3 bathrooms have new fixtures. This home offers volume ceilings and plenty of windows that bring in the day's natural light. Property is perfectly placed at the end of the cul-de-sac which provides extra privacy and space. Located in the highly sought after "Tesoro" Community, the only gated community in Newport Coast with a private walkway to Newport Coast Elementary. Tesoro Association offers a community pool and BBQ area. Coastal Canyon Association includes tennis & basketball courts, Jr. Olympic pool, toddler pool, jacuzzi and clubhouse for special events.



