All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 6 Arbella.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
6 Arbella
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6 Arbella

6 Arbella · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6 Arbella, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Tesoro

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Live in Luxury: Newly Renovated Newport Coast Home! - Newly completed extensive renovation! Gorgeous Tesoro Crest home with an expanded floor plan. This lovely property offers 4 bedrooms and 3 baths which include a main floor bedroom and bath. Additional office & family room were added giving this home more square footage than it's previous model matches. Top of the line Stainless Steel appliances and granite counter tops in kitchen. French doors with retractable screens off kitchen and family room leading to a peaceful backyard. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs. Custom paint in Jack and Jill Bedrooms. Spacious Master Bedroom with 2 closets (one of them large walk-in), a soaking tub, vanity, and his and her sinks. All 3 bathrooms have new fixtures. This home offers volume ceilings and plenty of windows that bring in the day's natural light. Property is perfectly placed at the end of the cul-de-sac which provides extra privacy and space. Located in the highly sought after "Tesoro" Community, the only gated community in Newport Coast with a private walkway to Newport Coast Elementary. Tesoro Association offers a community pool and BBQ area. Coastal Canyon Association includes tennis & basketball courts, Jr. Olympic pool, toddler pool, jacuzzi and clubhouse for special events.

(RLNE4396346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Arbella have any available units?
6 Arbella doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6 Arbella have?
Some of 6 Arbella's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Arbella currently offering any rent specials?
6 Arbella is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Arbella pet-friendly?
No, 6 Arbella is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 6 Arbella offer parking?
No, 6 Arbella does not offer parking.
Does 6 Arbella have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Arbella does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Arbella have a pool?
Yes, 6 Arbella has a pool.
Does 6 Arbella have accessible units?
No, 6 Arbella does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Arbella have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Arbella does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Arbella have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Arbella does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College