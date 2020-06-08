5803 Seashore B

Amenities

Newport Beach Peninsula Oceanfront 2 Bed 1.5 Bath Offered on 12 Month Lease - Fantastic Oceanfront 2 Bed 1.5 Bath Rear Unit offered on 12-month lease. Located in the upper west Newport area of Newport Beach right on the sand, this property offers an amazing located with high-end interior updates. Interior Updates include laminate wood flooring throughout the downstairs, updated kitchen countertops, new stainless steel appliances, new custom cabinetry, new fixtures, new carpet in the bedrooms, and more Soak in the sun on your own rooftop deck with amazing white water and Catalina views. STREET PARKING ONLY WITH THIS UNIT. Owner to pay for 1 City of Newport Beach Parking Pass. This property is available now, offered unfurnished, on a 12-month lease. Please call 949-293-8543 with any questions or to schedule a showing. Tenant to carry renters insurance for the property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4266853)