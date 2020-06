Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Located on the beach with no boardwalk this beach chic home has panoramic views up and down the gold coast. Direct access to the sand allows you to enjoy the California lifestyle right outside your back door. This quiet location is ideal for enjoying the large sunny patio and deck. Recently remodeled kitchen and baths are beautiful and modern with just the right amount of rustic style.