Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Located in one of Newport Coast prestigious nbhd, Sancerre . This highly upgraded and private home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with 1943 sqft of living space , 2 attached garages and a long driveway . newly installed wood floors throughout , freshly painted with designer colors. The kitchen has new quartz counter tops, newer oven/microwave, newer dishwasher, upgraded bathrooms throughout . light and bright home with high ceilings. private and spacious back yard . great community pool and spa . Community park with community tennis , basketball court and play area for toddlers. close to beaches and first class shopping areas