Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

56 Lessay

56 Lessay · No Longer Available
Location

56 Lessay, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Newport Ridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Located in one of Newport Coast prestigious nbhd, Sancerre . This highly upgraded and private home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with 1943 sqft of living space , 2 attached garages and a long driveway . newly installed wood floors throughout , freshly painted with designer colors. The kitchen has new quartz counter tops, newer oven/microwave, newer dishwasher, upgraded bathrooms throughout . light and bright home with high ceilings. private and spacious back yard . great community pool and spa . Community park with community tennis , basketball court and play area for toddlers. close to beaches and first class shopping areas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Lessay have any available units?
56 Lessay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 56 Lessay have?
Some of 56 Lessay's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Lessay currently offering any rent specials?
56 Lessay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Lessay pet-friendly?
No, 56 Lessay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 56 Lessay offer parking?
Yes, 56 Lessay offers parking.
Does 56 Lessay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 Lessay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Lessay have a pool?
Yes, 56 Lessay has a pool.
Does 56 Lessay have accessible units?
No, 56 Lessay does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Lessay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 56 Lessay has units with dishwashers.
Does 56 Lessay have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 Lessay does not have units with air conditioning.

