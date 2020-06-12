558 Vista Flora

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Beautiful spacious home in one of Newport Beach most coveted neighborhood,The Bluffs! Large living room with vaulted ceilings, hardwood flooring, a warm inviting fireplace and a front balcony highlight this fantastic home, with a roomy dining area that leads to a private patio there is plenty of room to relax and entertain in this spacious Town home. In this home you'll enjoy granite countertops and ample storage that includes a spacious garage with built-in cabinetry. A Large private master bedroom and bathroom feature a wall to wall closet. A short walk to Eastbluff Elementary School, Eastbluff Park, Eastbluff Village Center & Newport Beach Tennis Club. Enjoy strolling along the winding community trails or over to the Upper Newport Bay Ecological Reserve. The Bluffs Community offers five different pools which are perfect for a summer bbq. Make sure to take advantage of this exciting opportunity to move into The Bluffs Community, Newport Beach living at its finest.