Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

558 Vista Flora

558 Vista Flora · (562) 706-4481
Location

558 Vista Flora, Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Bluffs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1649 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Beautiful spacious home in one of Newport Beach most coveted neighborhood,The Bluffs! Large living room with vaulted ceilings, hardwood flooring, a warm inviting fireplace and a front balcony highlight this fantastic home, with a roomy dining area that leads to a private patio there is plenty of room to relax and entertain in this spacious Town home. In this home you'll enjoy granite countertops and ample storage that includes a spacious garage with built-in cabinetry. A Large private master bedroom and bathroom feature a wall to wall closet. A short walk to Eastbluff Elementary School, Eastbluff Park, Eastbluff Village Center & Newport Beach Tennis Club. Enjoy strolling along the winding community trails or over to the Upper Newport Bay Ecological Reserve. The Bluffs Community offers five different pools which are perfect for a summer bbq. Make sure to take advantage of this exciting opportunity to move into The Bluffs Community, Newport Beach living at its finest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 558 Vista Flora have any available units?
558 Vista Flora has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 558 Vista Flora have?
Some of 558 Vista Flora's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 558 Vista Flora currently offering any rent specials?
558 Vista Flora isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 558 Vista Flora pet-friendly?
No, 558 Vista Flora is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 558 Vista Flora offer parking?
Yes, 558 Vista Flora does offer parking.
Does 558 Vista Flora have units with washers and dryers?
No, 558 Vista Flora does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 558 Vista Flora have a pool?
Yes, 558 Vista Flora has a pool.
Does 558 Vista Flora have accessible units?
No, 558 Vista Flora does not have accessible units.
Does 558 Vista Flora have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 558 Vista Flora has units with dishwashers.
Does 558 Vista Flora have units with air conditioning?
No, 558 Vista Flora does not have units with air conditioning.
