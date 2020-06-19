All apartments in Newport Beach
55 Via Amanti

55 Via Amanti · (714) 222-1111
Location

55 Via Amanti, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Verona

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Best location in Newport Coast. Resort style living. Light and bright single family detached 3-bedroom condo in the Verona neighborhood. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. This open kitchen is next to a very spacious area which could be used as a family room, office or den. Cozy fireplace in living room. Master bedroom has a separate spacious retreat, balcony, walk-in closet and regular closet with mirrored doors. Master bath has dual vanities, bath tub and separate shower. Indoor laundry room. Low maintenance backyard totally private and walled for security and pet. Attached 2-car garage. Next to the Newport Coast shopping center mall with restaurants and shops and community center. Close to Fashion Island for shopping, too. Close to Freeway. Verona community offers pool, spa, club house, tennis and basketball courts. SUBMIT ON PETS - ALL NEGOTIABLE. Contact Ed for showing, 949-533-7200.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Via Amanti have any available units?
55 Via Amanti has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 55 Via Amanti have?
Some of 55 Via Amanti's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Via Amanti currently offering any rent specials?
55 Via Amanti isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Via Amanti pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 Via Amanti is pet friendly.
Does 55 Via Amanti offer parking?
Yes, 55 Via Amanti does offer parking.
Does 55 Via Amanti have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Via Amanti does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Via Amanti have a pool?
Yes, 55 Via Amanti has a pool.
Does 55 Via Amanti have accessible units?
No, 55 Via Amanti does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Via Amanti have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 Via Amanti has units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Via Amanti have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Via Amanti does not have units with air conditioning.
