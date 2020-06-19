55 Via Amanti

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Best location in Newport Coast. Resort style living. Light and bright single family detached 3-bedroom condo in the Verona neighborhood. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. This open kitchen is next to a very spacious area which could be used as a family room, office or den. Cozy fireplace in living room. Master bedroom has a separate spacious retreat, balcony, walk-in closet and regular closet with mirrored doors. Master bath has dual vanities, bath tub and separate shower. Indoor laundry room. Low maintenance backyard totally private and walled for security and pet. Attached 2-car garage. Next to the Newport Coast shopping center mall with restaurants and shops and community center. Close to Fashion Island for shopping, too. Close to Freeway. Verona community offers pool, spa, club house, tennis and basketball courts. SUBMIT ON PETS - ALL NEGOTIABLE. Contact Ed for showing, 949-533-7200.