All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 521 Catalina Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
521 Catalina Drive
Last updated May 7 2020 at 1:58 AM

521 Catalina Drive

521 Catalina Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

521 Catalina Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Heights

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A true contemporary home in the heart of Newport Heights! This timeless home features concrete floors, storefront windows and doors, exposed wood beams, floor-to-ceiling windows, pivot-hinge doors, sleek mahogany veneer cabinets and built-ins, art niches, and more. In the main house, there are three bedrooms and an addition loft space. It also features a studio with a full bath above the garage with its own separate entrance. The home is located on one of the most picturesque flat blocks of Newport Heights and a true masterpiece.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 Catalina Drive have any available units?
521 Catalina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 521 Catalina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
521 Catalina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 Catalina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 521 Catalina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 521 Catalina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 521 Catalina Drive offers parking.
Does 521 Catalina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 Catalina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 Catalina Drive have a pool?
No, 521 Catalina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 521 Catalina Drive have accessible units?
No, 521 Catalina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 521 Catalina Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 Catalina Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 521 Catalina Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 521 Catalina Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College