521 Catalina Drive

A true contemporary home in the heart of Newport Heights! This timeless home features concrete floors, storefront windows and doors, exposed wood beams, floor-to-ceiling windows, pivot-hinge doors, sleek mahogany veneer cabinets and built-ins, art niches, and more. In the main house, there are three bedrooms and an addition loft space. It also features a studio with a full bath above the garage with its own separate entrance. The home is located on one of the most picturesque flat blocks of Newport Heights and a true masterpiece.