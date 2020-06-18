All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 515 Acacia Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
515 Acacia Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

515 Acacia Avenue

515 Acacia Avenue · (949) 433-0315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

515 Acacia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3218 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Desirably located on the ocean side of PCH in Corona del Mar village, this four bedroom, three and one-half bath custom home boasts walnut flooring throughout the main level, a chef's kitchen with center island, stone counters, hand crafted cabinetry, and French doors opening to a side patio with outdoor stone fireplace. A formal dining area with a modern chandelier flows seamlessly into the living room with beam ceilings and cozy fireplace, and a set of French doors opening onto a lushly landscaped front patio, perfect for year-round entertaining.  The second level is comprised of three secondary bedrooms, laundry room, and a spacious master suite. The master presents vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, balcony, walk-in closet, and spa-like bath. Enjoy a relaxing roof top deck with ocean, harbor and sunset views. Take advantage of this quiet location in close proximity to enjoy the local lifestyle of walking to nearby boutiques, restaurants and pristine Big Corona beach, to renowned shopping and dining at Fashion Island, and to the hiking trails, bike paths and beach of Crystal Cove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Acacia Avenue have any available units?
515 Acacia Avenue has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 515 Acacia Avenue have?
Some of 515 Acacia Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Acacia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
515 Acacia Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Acacia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 515 Acacia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 515 Acacia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 515 Acacia Avenue does offer parking.
Does 515 Acacia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Acacia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Acacia Avenue have a pool?
No, 515 Acacia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 515 Acacia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 515 Acacia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Acacia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 Acacia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 515 Acacia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 Acacia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 515 Acacia Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity