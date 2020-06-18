515 Acacia Avenue

Amenities

Desirably located on the ocean side of PCH in Corona del Mar village, this four bedroom, three and one-half bath custom home boasts walnut flooring throughout the main level, a chef's kitchen with center island, stone counters, hand crafted cabinetry, and French doors opening to a side patio with outdoor stone fireplace. A formal dining area with a modern chandelier flows seamlessly into the living room with beam ceilings and cozy fireplace, and a set of French doors opening onto a lushly landscaped front patio, perfect for year-round entertaining. The second level is comprised of three secondary bedrooms, laundry room, and a spacious master suite. The master presents vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, balcony, walk-in closet, and spa-like bath. Enjoy a relaxing roof top deck with ocean, harbor and sunset views. Take advantage of this quiet location in close proximity to enjoy the local lifestyle of walking to nearby boutiques, restaurants and pristine Big Corona beach, to renowned shopping and dining at Fashion Island, and to the hiking trails, bike paths and beach of Crystal Cove.