511 Seaward Road
Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:27 PM

511 Seaward Road

511 Seaward Road · No Longer Available
Location

511 Seaward Road, Newport Beach, CA 92625
Corona Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Corona del Mar Cottage With Ocean View - Turn back time to this quint essential beach cottage that is all original, yet very white, bright and clean. Perched on top of a hill in Corona Highlands is a cottage with two spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms, fireplace, and spacious family room and small dining area. This home has many nuances that make it unique. Views from the front of house with a spacious back patio area. A two car garage, driveway and a fair amount of street parking make living easier.

(RLNE5107327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

