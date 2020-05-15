All apartments in Newport Beach
511 Avenida Campana
Last updated February 12 2020 at 9:25 AM

511 Avenida Campana

511 Avenida Campana · No Longer Available
Location

511 Avenida Campana, Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Bluffs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This home has Three bedrooms and two and a half bath. The home was completely remodeled 4 years ago. Being an end unit adds a lot more natural light into the home. Features of the home are a wrap around patio deck ,central air, private court yard, granite counter tops , stainless steel appliances, stone and wood flooring through out the home. A two car garage with direct access to the home. Ideally situated in Eastbluff within walking distance to CDM High School, Eastbluff shopping center, the upper back bay trails, fine dining and shopping, John Wayne Airport and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Avenida Campana have any available units?
511 Avenida Campana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 511 Avenida Campana have?
Some of 511 Avenida Campana's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Avenida Campana currently offering any rent specials?
511 Avenida Campana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Avenida Campana pet-friendly?
No, 511 Avenida Campana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 511 Avenida Campana offer parking?
Yes, 511 Avenida Campana offers parking.
Does 511 Avenida Campana have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 Avenida Campana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Avenida Campana have a pool?
Yes, 511 Avenida Campana has a pool.
Does 511 Avenida Campana have accessible units?
No, 511 Avenida Campana does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Avenida Campana have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 Avenida Campana does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 511 Avenida Campana have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 511 Avenida Campana has units with air conditioning.

