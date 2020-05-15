511 Avenida Campana

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

This home has Three bedrooms and two and a half bath. The home was completely remodeled 4 years ago. Being an end unit adds a lot more natural light into the home. Features of the home are a wrap around patio deck ,central air, private court yard, granite counter tops , stainless steel appliances, stone and wood flooring through out the home. A two car garage with direct access to the home. Ideally situated in Eastbluff within walking distance to CDM High School, Eastbluff shopping center, the upper back bay trails, fine dining and shopping, John Wayne Airport and more.