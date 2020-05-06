510 38th Street

Amenities

Wake up on the water on one of Newport’s best-kept secrets, Newport Island, this charming, single level 3 bedroom, 2 bath cottage home features a spacious bay front patio and private dock ideal for a Duffy. and hardwood floors throughout. The property offers approximately 1408 square feet of living space with generous bay front patio with retractable electric awning and built-in BBQ overlooking the canal and dock making it ideal for indoor and outdoor entertainment. The open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout offers a living room with bay views and an inviting fireplace as well as dedicated dining area, open kitchen and an additional bonus area adjacent to the bedrooms. The property also offers a private single car garage with laundry. Enjoy the peace of this charming island along with the convenience of easy access off the island to some of Newport’s best beaches, Lido Marina Village, local shopping and dining, as well as all the fun Newport Beach has to offer including boating, paddle boarding, kayaking, sailing, swimming, bike riding and more.