All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 510 38th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
510 38th Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:23 PM

510 38th Street

510 38th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

510 38th Street, Newport Beach, CA 92663
West Newport Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Wake up on the water on one of Newport’s best-kept secrets, Newport Island, this charming, single level 3 bedroom, 2 bath cottage home features a spacious bay front patio and private dock ideal for a Duffy. and hardwood floors throughout. The property offers approximately 1408 square feet of living space with generous bay front patio with retractable electric awning and built-in BBQ overlooking the canal and dock making it ideal for indoor and outdoor entertainment. The open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout offers a living room with bay views and an inviting fireplace as well as dedicated dining area, open kitchen and an additional bonus area adjacent to the bedrooms. The property also offers a private single car garage with laundry. Enjoy the peace of this charming island along with the convenience of easy access off the island to some of Newport’s best beaches, Lido Marina Village, local shopping and dining, as well as all the fun Newport Beach has to offer including boating, paddle boarding, kayaking, sailing, swimming, bike riding and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 38th Street have any available units?
510 38th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 510 38th Street have?
Some of 510 38th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
510 38th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 38th Street pet-friendly?
No, 510 38th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 510 38th Street offer parking?
Yes, 510 38th Street offers parking.
Does 510 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 38th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 38th Street have a pool?
No, 510 38th Street does not have a pool.
Does 510 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 510 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 510 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 38th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 510 38th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 38th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College